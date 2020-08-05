Troy brewery to celebrate one-year anniversary with new beer releases and deals

Just one year ago, the Moeller Brew Barn opened its second location inside a former church in Troy.
To celebrate the occasion, the popular local brewery will release over 10 new beers and offer plenty of pizza and beer specials. Between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7 and Saturday, Aug. 8, these new beers will be released to the public and patrons can enjoy two pints and a pizza for $20.19.
The brewery will also celebrate with live music outdoors in the Beer Garden from Cory Breth on Friday, Aug. 7 from 7-10 p.m. and Elia Burkhart on Saturday, Aug. 8 from 1-3 p.m.
A more formal celebration will be taking place at 1:30 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The Moeller Brew Barn, owned and operated by Nick Moeller, has another location in Maria Stein, just south of Celina. This original Brew Barn location has been open since 2015. The location in Troy is an 8,000-square-foot former church, with old pews repurposed into bench seating and stained-glass windows.
WANT TO GO?
What: Moeller Brew Barn one-year anniversary celebration
Where: Moeller Brew Barn, 214 W. Main St., Troy
When: Friday, Aug. 7 and Saturday, Aug. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.