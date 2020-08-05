Breaking News

Troy brewery to celebrate one-year anniversary with new beer releases and deals

Moeller Brew Barn to celebrate first anniversary in Troy location with beer and pizza deals. CONTRIBUTED
What to Do | 2 hours ago
By Ashley Moor

Just one year ago, the Moeller Brew Barn opened its second location inside a former church in Troy.

To celebrate the occasion, the popular local brewery will release over 10 new beers and offer plenty of pizza and beer specials. Between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7 and Saturday, Aug. 8, these new beers will be released to the public and patrons can enjoy two pints and a pizza for $20.19.

A sneak peek inside Troy's new Moeller Brew Barn during a Pink Ribbon Girls special event on June 13, 2019. MICHELLE FONG/STAFF
The brewery will also celebrate with live music outdoors in the Beer Garden from Cory Breth on Friday, Aug. 7 from 7-10 p.m. and Elia Burkhart on Saturday, Aug. 8 from 1-3 p.m.

A more formal celebration will be taking place at 1:30 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Moeller Brew Barn, owned and operated by Nick Moeller, has another location in Maria Stein, just south of Celina. This original Brew Barn location has been open since 2015. The location in Troy is an 8,000-square-foot former church, with old pews repurposed into bench seating and stained-glass windows.

WANT TO GO?

What: Moeller Brew Barn one-year anniversary celebration

Where: Moeller Brew Barn, 214 W. Main St., Troy

When: Friday, Aug. 7 and Saturday, Aug. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook

