Troy DORA boundaries revised

Among areas included in the temporary expanded DORA area are Treasure Island Park and Community Park along with other areas near and along the Great Miami River. DORA expansion into those temporary areas would require council’s approval along with, when applicable, the Miami Conservancy District and city park and recreation boards.

The revised proposal was compiled by Patrick Titterington, city service and safety director, and Andrea Keller, executive director of Troy Main Street, a downtown advocacy organization.

State law allows a DORA where adults 21 years and older can possess or consume alcohol in public with certain restrictions.

The change in hours is intended to address confusion about when DORA was or wasn’t in effect, Titterington said.

“Several businesses indicated that Sunday would be greatly desired, as they got feedback from folks. With the minimal issues throughout the past year and the desire to have as easy a DORA to understand and remember as possible, just making it seven days seems the best course of action,” he said.

The revised DORA contains provisions that council can change the days, hours and /or boundaries at any time. Council also would have the ability to activate temporary DORA areas for requested events and temporarily suspend DORA operations to accommodate permitting of special events within the DORA boundaries.

Council voted 6-2 to approve the new DORA with members Bill Twiss and William Rozell voting “no.” Before the vote, Rozell questioned Titterington about if the park board had been notified of the proposed changes. He said it had but Rozell said at least two of the park members said they had not received that information. Information on the revisions was given to the park board at its monthly meeting Tuesday.

Twiss consistently votes against allowing alcohol sales on public property.

The DORA changes will become effective in March.

