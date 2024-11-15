Troy studies future plans for city water park, could add major feature

The Aquatic Park, built in 2005, is located off Staunton Road next to Hobart Arena.

The report will be used as part of an anticipated park/recreation strategic planning process expected to kick off in 2025, said Patrick Titterington, city service and safety director.

That planning process will include “intense community involvement through survey, focus groups, general public comment and other opportunities,” Titterington said.

The consultants recommended using and increasing the occupied footprint of the existing site and renovating the existing pool to ensure usability for the next 20 years.

The city could pursue one of three options to expand the existing aquatic facility. The options are:

* Add a lazy river feature at a cost of $7.1M to $7.8M;

* Add an “activity tower” for $10.2M to $11.0M;

* Add a leisure pool for $10.3M to $11.5M.

The city has “not landed on any financial alternative (cash, bond financing, levy request, etc.) because we don’t know if a project would be pursued; if pursued (what) the estimated costs are; and the preferences of city council,” Titterington said.

Among the Troy Aquatic Park’s features today are:

• A bathhouse that provides administration space, concessions, men’s and women’s locker rooms, and lifeguard space.

• Large, fabric shade structures are placed throughout the site.

• A large recreation/main pool with zero entry, attached plunge pool with slide, and 6-lane lap pool all connected to one filtration system.

• Rectangular heated tot pool with water depths from 0-18 inches, connected to a separate filtration system.

• Two, 30-foot water slides that empty into an oversized plunge pool that also can be utilized for activities such as swim lessons or water fitness activities.

• A Drop Slide into the lap pool.

• 1-meter Diving Board.

• Interactive play structure at zero entry pool

• A pool mechanical building providing space for all filtration equipment associated with the tot pool and recreation pool.

