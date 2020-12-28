TUNE IN: Dayton Africana Elders Council to host virtual Kwanzaa celebrations

In the Miami Valley, Kwanzaa celebrations are organized primarily by the Dayton Africana Elders Council. The council is made up of men and women who are considered elders in the local African-American or African community. These elders are rooted in the seven principles of Kwanzaa designed to promote the well being of the African-American and African communities.

Though these celebrations have already begun in the Dayton area, there are still a few virtual opportunities to join in on the holiday event. Each Kwanzaa event organized by the Dayton Africana Elders Council pays ode to one of the seven principles of the holiday.