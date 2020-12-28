TUNE IN: Dayton Africana Elders Council to host virtual Kwanzaa celebrations

The celebration of Kwanzaa, an African-American celebration of life, continues through Jan. 1.
In the Miami Valley, Kwanzaa celebrations are organized primarily by the Dayton Africana Elders Council. The council is made up of men and women who are considered elders in the local African-American or African community. These elders are rooted in the seven principles of Kwanzaa designed to promote the well being of the African-American and African communities.
Though these celebrations have already begun in the Dayton area, there are still a few virtual opportunities to join in on the holiday event. Each Kwanzaa event organized by the Dayton Africana Elders Council pays ode to one of the seven principles of the holiday.
On Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 1 p.m., the council will be hosting a virtual event to pay tribute to the Ujamaa principle of Kwanzaa that celebrates cooperative economics, or building and maintaining retail stores and other businesses to increase profits. During the event, there will be a panel discussion among Dr. Venita Kelley, GEM City Market, Sis. Kenya Baker and Mama Gaile McLemore. View the panel discussion live on YouTube or Facebook.
On Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 1 p.m., a virtual panel discussion surrounding the Nia, or purpose, principle of Kwanzaa. This principle encourages collective work to build communities that will restore the greatness of African people. The panel will consist of Mama Omope Carter Daboiku, Baba Jomo Faulks and Sis. Sierra Leone. Viewers can catch a glimpse of this live panel discussion on YouTube or Facebook.
The panel discussion set to take place on Thursday, Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. features a discussion about the Kuumba, or creativity, principle of Kwanzaa. The event, exploring themes of innovation within the community, will be hosted by Baba Willis Bing Davis, Baba David Kuumba Greer and Kuumba Drama, Drum and Dance Company. The Kuumba live panel discussion will be posted on YouTube and Facebook.
The final virtual panel discussion will be streaming on Facebook and YouTube on Friday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. The last part of this virtual series, featuring Alkebu-lan Msingi Wa Kweli, Kweku Crowe and Sisi Rosalee Bradley, will dive into the Imani principle of Kwanzaa that concerns faith, or belief in God, family, heritage, leaders and others.
For more information about Kwanzaa and the Dayton Africana Elders Council, pay a visit to the council’s Facebook page.