Two ways to get festival food to go this weekend

Explore Germanfest Picnic LITE offers some of the best dishes of cherished festival to go

The menu and prices:

Schnitzel Dinner ($12): Breaded and seasoned pork tenderloin served with German potato salad, seasoned sauerkraut and a slice of rye bread

Brat Dinner or Mett Dinner ($11): Specially made bratwurst or mettwurst served with German Potato Salad and seasoned sauerkraut

Hot Dog Dinner ($8): Hot dog on bun served with German Potato Salad and seasoned sauerkraut

Schnitzel Sandwich ($7): Breaded and seasoned pork tenderloin sandwich

Bratt or Mett on a bun ($6)

Hot dog on a bun ($2)

Sauerkraut ($4)

Potato Salad ($4)

Pretzels ($3): Cheese sauce available for $1

Bienenstich ($4): German dessert made of a sweet yeast dough with a baked-on topping of carmelized almonds and filled with custard or cream.

Cream Puff ($4)

Cherry Streusel cake ($4)

Obsttorte ($4): Fresh cake with fresh fruit

A large selection of German Beer (including Ayinger draft Oktoberfest) as well as domestic and craft beers will be available on-site or to go when you order a meal.

What: Dayton Germanfest Picnic curbside pickup

When: Aug. 14-16. Hours are 5-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Orders should be placed online in advance.

Where: Dayton Liederkranz Turner Clubhouse, 1400 E. Fifth St., St. Anne’s Hill in Dayton

More info: www.germanfestdayton.com

There is a reason these chicken dinners sell out year after year at Poultry Days in Versailles. CONTRIBUTED

Versailles Poultry Days

Since 1952 this village of fewer than 3,000 people has sold 1,041,685 of its famous chicken dinners, according to festival organizers. Individual chicken dinners will be sold through a drive-thru all weekend while supplies last each day. Event organizers recommend coming early. Festival organizers say they expect to sell 20,000 chicken dinners over the weekend.

Explore Get famous festival barbecue chicken dinner to go this weekend

Even during traditional festival years, it’s common for these dinners to sell out. What makes this chicken so special? It’s a slow-cooked half of a BBQ chicken basted with a secret blend of spices that falls right off the bone. The chicken is paired with Dayton-famous Mikesells chips, a roll with butter and applesauce, plus an orange-flavored drink.

The dinner costs $8.

Individual dinners will be available through the drive-thru at Heritage Park, accessible from Klipstine Road in Versailles. Presale tickets are also available at Johns IGA, Versailles Savings & Loan and Second National in Versailles.

The drive-thru will be accessible for chicken dinner purchases until sold out from 3:30-7 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

What: Versailles Poultry Days chicken dinner drive-thru

When: While supplies last each day from 3:30-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14; 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16

Where: Heritage Park, 10200 Klipstine Road, Versailles

Cost: $8 per dinner. Single meal includes half a chicken, Mike-Sells potato chips, Roll, Butter, Applesauce and an orange-flavored drink.

More info: www.versaillespoultrydays.com

MARK YOUR CALENDARS

Three more festivals so far are planning to offer their famous festival meals and treats to go. Save the date and plan a special meal around these cultural festival classics.

The 25th annual Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival held at St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church on 5915 Springboro Pike took place this weekend from Friday, Aug. 24 to Sunday Aug. 26. The three-day event featured rides, music, dancing and Lebanese food. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Lebanese Festival, Aug. 29-30

The Lebanese Festival, put on every year by the St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church, will offer take-out dinners available by drive-thru from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 29 and Aug. 30.

Options include a drive-thru lane that will take customers to a food booth behind the church. Customers who order in advance can pull into a parking lotand then text their last name to a festival volunteer at the booth so that their order can be brought out to them.

Dinner options include a Kafta Platter, Chicken Shawarma Platter or Falafel Platter for $12, sides including hummus dip and pita bread, rice and luby (green beans with tomato sauce) for $4 each or desserts including baklawa or nammoura at $2 per piece or $5 for three pieces. View the menu here.

Guests can pre-order online by visiting the Lebanese Festival’s website.

The 60th annual Greek Festival took place over the weekend from Sept. 7-9, 2018, at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North in Dayton. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Dayton Greek Festival, Sept. 11-13

The 62nd annual Dayton Greek Festival will still go on, with “a new king of Opa!,” organizers said.

The popular Greek Festival also is hosting a similar drive-thru event for food to go. Though some details have yet to be worked out, organizers of the Greek Festival have announced that on Sept. 11-13, fans of the festival will be able to pick up their favorite Greek culinary treats via a drive-thru at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, adjacent to the Dayton Art Institute.

When the carryout menu is announced, guests will be able to pre-order on the festival’s website. Stay up to date on all Greek Festival announcements by following the event’s Facebook page.

The annual Italian Fall Festa featured delicious food, craft beer, wine and bocce ball all weekend, from Friday, Sept 7 to Sunday, Sept 9, at Bella Villa Hall, 2625 County Line Road in Kettering. TOM GIlLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Italian Fall Festa, Sept. 11-13

Organizers of the Italian Fall Festa, a celebration of Italian heritage complete with food and live entertainment, announced on Facebook July 29 that this year’s festival would also offer a drive-thru version of the Festa.

Unlike the other two festivals, however, organizers of the Italian Fall Festa promise that, along with food (and plenty of Cannolis!), festival-goers also will be able to view some live entertainment from the comfort (and social distancing) of their cars. The festival, set for Sept. 11-13, will be cash-only. More details will be announced via the festival’s Facebook page.