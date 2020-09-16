View a documentary about civil rights icon John Lewis and benefit Dayton arts organization

Participating in a nationwide watch party and conversation about a new documentary about civil rights icon John Lewis can benefit one of Dayton’s biggest arts organizations.
Dayton Live, along with 60 of the nation’s arts and cultural institutions, invites the Miami Valley to watch “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” a film about Representative Lewis' life and work. Lewis died in July at age 80.
Performing arts centers, theaters and museums from coast to coast are participating in this initiative.
The film is available for rent now from Magnolia Pictures here. When renting the film through the special link, $5 of the $12 rental fee will be donated to Dayton Live.
“As a Freedom Rider, as a member of Congress, as a human being, Representative Lewis fought for social justice throughout his life,” said Ty Sutton, Dayton Live’s president & CEO, in a release. “Participating in the streaming of John Lewis: Good Trouble is one way Dayton Live can use its resources to make sure Black voices are heard right now.”
After screening the film, audiences are invited to join a live, interactive online panel discussion about Lewis' history and impact on the social justice struggles of today on Sept. 21.
Panelists include film director Dawn Porter; Ras J. Baraka, Mayor of Newark, N.J.; Khalil Gibran Muhammad, Professor of History, Race and Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School and Director of the Institutional Antiracism and Accountability Project; and Lonnie G. Bunch III, Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, who worked extensively with Lewis to establish the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.
The free virtual conversation takes place at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 on Zoom. Registration is available here.
“What makes this streaming opportunity different is the interactive panel on Sept. 21,” said Suttton. “Participants will learn even more about Representative Lewis' life and how his experiences are shaping today’s social movements.”
This special rental of the documentary also includes two extra features: A film of an interview Congressman Lewis gave to Oprah Winfrey shortly before his death earlier this year, as well as a one-hour panel, recorded in July, between the documentary’s director, Dawn Porter, and two of Lewis’s fellow original Freedom Riders, Dr. Bernard Lafayette and Dr. Rip Patton.
Dayton Live is the not-for-profit local arts organization that owns and operates the Schuster Center, Victoria Theatre, Loft Theatre and PNC Arts Annex.