Visit Santa, go shopping or hop on a pedal wagon ride at Tipp City’s holiday celebration this weekend

Caption Yuletide Winter's Gathering in Tipp City. DAVID MOODIE/CONTRIBUTED Credit: DAVID MOODIE/CONTRIBUTED Credit: DAVID MOODIE/CONTRIBUTED

Santa Claus in particular will visit Tipp City on Saturday, Nov. 13 and Sunday, Nov. 14 from noon to 3 p.m. This year, Santa will be stationed at Mauk Cabinets, located at 131 W. Main St. #1814 in Tipp City. Pictures with Santa are first come, first served.

Guests at the Yuletide Winter’s Gathering will also be able to take free rides on the Pedal Wagon Dayton on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. During the festivities, the pedal wagon will play holiday music.

The event is free and pre-registration is not required.

HOW TO GO

What: 2021 Yuletide Winter’s Gathering

Where: Main Street in downtown Tipp City

When: Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 14 from noon to 4 p.m.

More info: Facebook.com/YuletideWintersGathering