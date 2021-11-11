WEEKEND EVENTS: Holiday tree lightings and more to enjoy

When: Friday, Nov. 12 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Details: The Greene will host its own holiday tree lighting on Friday, Nov. 12. The 50-foot tree will be illuminated at approximately 6:30 p.m., though festivities kick off at 5 p.m. with live music from Anthony Mossberg, the Santa Arrival Parade and more prior to the tree lighting.

Cost: Free

More info: Facebook

✨❄Austin Landing’s Christmas Tree Lighting presented by Kettering Health

Caption The Austin Landing holiday tree will shine brightly for the holiday season starting Nov. 13. (SOURCE: AUSTIN LANDING FACEBOOK PAGE)

Where: Austin Landing, 10050 Innovation Dr., Dayton

When: Saturday, Nov. 13 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Details: This year, Austin Landing’s Christmas Tree Lighting will feature holiday activities such as a parade, including lit-up Jeeps from Dayton Jeepin’ Club, in addition to food trucks, a beer garden and kids’ activities. The night will end with a fireworks display.

Cost: Free

More info: Website

✨❄Tipp City’s Yuletide Winter’s Gathering

Caption A Yuletide Winter's Gathering in Downtown Tipp City. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Where: Main Street in downtown Tipp City

When: Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 14 from noon to 4 p.m.

Details: The annual celebration typically includes plenty of holiday shopping and food located at the shops, restaurants and pop-up boutiques in the downtown area. These holiday festivities also include photos with Santa Claus and other holiday entertainment.

Santa Claus in particular will visit Tipp City on Saturday, Nov. 13 and Sunday, Nov. 14 from noon to 3 p.m. This year, Santa will be stationed at Mauk Cabinets, located at 131 W. Main St. #1814 in Tipp City. Pictures with Santa are first come, first served.

Guests at the Yuletide Winter’s Gathering will also be able to take free rides on the Pedal Wagon Dayton on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. During the festivities, the pedal wagon will play holiday music.

Cost: Free

More info: Facebook.com/YuletideWintersGathering

✨❄Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival

Caption The Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival, twice-yearly event hosted by Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, is now known as the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival. The event, at the Roberts Convention Centre in Wilmington, Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 11 through 13, features bluegrass legends like Bobby Osborne (pictured) and Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver and contemporary acts like Danny Paisley & the Southern Grass and the Po Ramblin’ Boys. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Where: Roberts Convention Centre, 123 Gano Road, Wilmington

When: Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 11 through 13

Details: The Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival, formerly known as the Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival, features performances by Bobby Osborne & the Rocky Top X-press, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Danny Paisley & the Southern Grass and others.

The festival also features plenty of jam sessions and music talk along with special programming like a mandolin workshop featuring Osborne, Danny Paisley and others at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Radio Ramblers will host a bluegrass brunch at 10:30 a.m. Friday and a fundraising raffle for the newly established Doug Eyink Alternative Strings Scholarship Fund.

Cost: Advance tickets are $100 for three-day reserved seats, $90 for three-day general admission. Single-day general admission tickets are $30 Thursday and $40 Friday and Saturday. Door tickets are $110 for three-day general admission and $80 for two-day general admission. Single-day general admission tickets at the door are $35 Thursday and $45 Friday and Saturday.

More info: 800-965-9324 or www.somusicfest.com

✨❄“Daddy’s Girl” at Carroll High School

Caption Carroll Freedom Players of Carroll High School present Gary Ray Stapp's comedy "Daddy's Girl" Nov. 12-14.

Where: Carroll High School Gymnasium, 4524 Linden Ave., Dayton

When: Nov. 12-14; 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday (luncheon begins at 12:30 p.m.)

Details: Described as an “enduring story of family, love and food” filled with zany characters, Gary Ray Stapp’s play concerns Benard Muloovy, a widower of 25 years and owner of Maudie’s Diner. Benard finds himself in the midst of chaos when his deceased wife reappears as a talking portrait on the diner wall. Enlisting the services of an angel, Michael, Maudie seeks to reunite Benard with their long-lost daughter, Elizabeth. However, mischievous Michael delivers two Elizabeths, and Benard must figure out which young woman is his real daughter.

On Sunday, patrons can enjoy a Maudie Special luncheon before the show. Dinner is served at 12:30 p.m. and the show starts at 2 p.m. Reserved seating is required for lunch. Entire tables are available for purchase. To reserve seats, call 937-253-9188 ext. 329 or visit carrollhs.org/freedom-players/.

Food and drink is available for purchase before the show and at intermission.

Cost: $10 for adults; $8 for students and seniors; Luncheon tickets (which includes admission to the play) are $20 each. A table of 8 guests will cost $150. Reservations are required for the luncheon.

More info and tickets: Visit carrollhs.org/freedom-players.

✨❄ “Mamma Mia!” at Wright State University

Caption (left to right) D'Kaylah Whitley (Tanya Chresham-Leigh), Sophie Hardy (Donna Sheridan) and Ana Smith (Rosie Mulligan) in Wright State University's production of "Mamma Mia! Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Where: Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

When: Through Nov. 14; 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday

Details: Sharply directed and spiritedly choreographed by Greg Hellems, this feel-good, post-quarantine diversion featuring over 20 pop classics by 1970s Swedish sensations ABBA thoroughly entertains from gentle start to rollicking finish. On a tiny Greek island (beautifully designed by Pam Knauert Lavarnway), themes of love, parenthood, hope and forgiveness revolve around Sophie Sheridan, a young woman longing to know who her real father is on the eve of her wedding. While Sophie plays detective, her mother Donna, a former pop singer-turned-taverna owner, reunites with her former bandmates and ultimately begins to renew her friendship with the three men who might be Sophie’s father.

Cost: $15-$25

Tickets: Call 937-775-2500 or visiwright.edu/theatre

FYI: Audiences are required to wear masks and observe university health regulations.