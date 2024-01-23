Where is your ‘third place’? What they are and where to find them in Dayton

For some, that may be an athletic field, a church, a community center, park ... maybe it’s a coffee shop or book store. Maybe it’s ... the gym.

In an article for Today, journalist Kaetlyn Liddy says the origin of the term dates all the way back to 1939 the 1939 book “The Great Good Place” by Ray Oldenburg. Described as “locations that facilitate social interaction outside of thee people you live or work with and encourage “public relaxation,” these places are becoming an ever more common aspect of adulthood.

Whether intentionally or not, many people have third places. Here are some suggestions in the Dayton area to call a third place:

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

A local library

The Dayton area is fortunate to have 17 libraries in the Dayton Metro Library system. From Brookville to Miamisburg to Huber Heights, there are no shortage of locations for citizens to read, relax, browse the web and have a nice and quiet environment to wind down from the long day. For locations and more information, visit daytonmetrolibrary.org.

Credit: Charles Caperton Credit: Charles Caperton

A local park

Much like Dayton’s extensive library system, the Dayton area has many parks and outdoor areas for Daytonians to explore. Places like the Narrows in Xenia, Glenn Helen in Yellow Springs and The Five Rivers Metro Parks do a great job giving people in the area the chance to have fun and relax outdoors.

Glenn Helen Nature Preserve:

Location: 405 Corry St., Yellow Springs

website: www.glenhelen.org

The Narrows Nature Reserve:

Location: 2575 Indian Ripple Rd., Xenia

website: www.gcparkstrails.com

Five Rivers Metroparks:

Website: www.metroparks.org

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

A local coffee shop

While of course there is always Panera or Dunkin’, the aforementioned Today article mentions how important third places can be for the local economy. With that in mind, coffee shops and cafes are always a great place to unwind, listen to some music or even try out some new beverage. Here are some locally owned coffee shops in Dayton:

Val’s Bakery:

Location: 25 S. Saint Clair St., Dayton

Website: www,valsbakerydayton.com

Gather:

Location: 37 W. 4th St., Dayton

Website: www.gatherdyt.com

Ghostlight Coffee:

Locations: 1201 Wayne Ave., 800 S. Patterson Blvd.

Website: www.ghostlightcoffee.com