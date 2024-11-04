Countdown to Christmas: Tree lighting ceremonies to illuminate holiday spirit across Dayton region

Here is a list of holiday tree lighting ceremonies taking place in the area:

When: 5 p.m. Nov. 22. Tree lighting will begin after the parade.

Where: 4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek

More info: The Greene’s holiday celebration will begin at 5 p.m. with a DJ and performances from local dance teams. The parade will then begin at 6:15 p.m., followed by the lighting of the Greene’s 50 foot Christmas tree. There will also be a reindeer petting zoo and food trucks.

When: Nov. 22-24. Tree lighting will take place at 5 p.m. Nov. 24.

Where: Benham’s Grove: 166 N. Main St., Centerville

More info: Centerville will be celebrating the holidays with a large festival the weekend before Thanksgiving. Each day will have activities including a concert, a holiday walk, carriage rides and more. The weekend will be capped off with the annual tree lighting, featuring an appearance from the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who.

When: 3-8 p.m. Nov. 23. Tree lighting follows a parade.

Where: Liberty Center in Liberty Twp., just off Interstate 75 at the Ohio 129 exit.

More info: Activities for families with a parade at 5:30 p.m. and a tree lighting afterward. From 3-5 pm. activities include live music, a pop-up iceless skating rink, live reindeer, LUSH Bath-Bomb Pressing Station, cookie decorating with Great American Cookies and more.

When: 3-7 p.m. Nov. 29. Tree lighting begins at 7 p.m.

Where: Courthouse Square: 23 N. Main St., Dayton

More info: A tradition since 1972, the Dayton Holiday Festival kicks off the season in the heart of Dayton. With rides, crafts, live music and more, the event culminates at 7 p.m. with the annual tree lighting. Following the illumination, the Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights will begin, featuring more than 100,000 lights.

When: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30. Tree lighting begins after the parade.

Where: Parade route follows Central Avenue, beginning at Curtis Street. Tree lighting will take place at Governor’s Square Park, at the intersection of Central Avenue and South Broad Street.

More info: Taking place the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Middletown’s annual Santa Parade will feature marching bands, community groups, holiday floats and more. After the parade, Santa will light Middletown’s holiday tree.

When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 29. Tree lighting begins at 6 p.m.

Where: Christmas Tree Park: Located at the corner of South Broadway Street and East Main Street

More info: The annual Lebanon Holiday Illumination will be followed by an appearance by Santa at Gazebo Park across the street.

When: 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Nov. 29. Tree lighting begins at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Monument Square District, Urbana. Tree lighting takes place at Legacy Park: 19 Monument Square, Urbana.

More info: Urbana will be hosting its holiday festival throughout Nov. 29. Featuring many local street vendors and food trucks, guests will be able to go caroling, take a free ride on a horse or trolly and more. The horse parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Scioto Street.

When: 5-8:30 p.m. Nov. 29. tree lighting begins at 6:45 p.m.

Where: Prouty Plaza: 405 Public Square, Troy

More info: Santa will be making an appearance at this event, and guests are encouraged to line up early to catch his arrival. Troy’s Grand Illumination will also feature holiday music, hot chocolate and more.

When: 5-9 p.m. Nov. 29.

Where: Downtown Springfield Esplanade: 100 S. Fountain St., Springfield

More info: The Springfield Grand Illumination will feature live music, a parade, a holiday market and more. New for this year, the festival will also feature a drone show.

When: 4-7 p.m. Dec. 6. Tree lighting begins at 7 p.m.

Where: 103 W. Main St., Fairborn

More info: Fairborn’s Hometown Holiday festival will be home to Santa’s Candy Cane Land, featuring free activities and craft stations. Families will also be able to grab a picture inside a large inflatable snow globe. Santa will also light the town’s Christmas tree at 7 p.m.

When: 4-8 p.m. Dec. 7. Tree lighting will begin at 6:15 p.m.

Where: 1 Water St., Miamisburg

More info: This year, Miamisburg’s holiday celebration will include a parade, Santa photo opportunities, dance studios showcases and more. The parade’s theme this year is “ugly sweater extravaganza.”

When: 4-7:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Tree lighting will begin at 6 p.m.

Where: Vandalia Recreation Center: 1111 Stonequarry Road, Dayton

More info: Vandalia will be celebrating the season with a special holiday market in addition to its annual tree lighting. Inside the gymnasium at the Vandalia Recreation Center, there will be music, vendors, activities and an appearance by Santa.

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 8. Tree lighting will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Shafor Park: 105 Patterson Road

More info: Lights throughout Far Hill Avenue and Shafor Boulevard will be illuminated at Oakwood’s annual “Lighting up Oakwood” event. After the lights turn on, Shafor Park will feature songs, refreshments and a visit from Santa.

