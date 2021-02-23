WORTH THE DRIVE: Breathtaking candlelight concert is coming to Ohio

Launched in 2020 by the entertainment platform Fever, the concerts have been held around the world in churches, libraries and historical landmarks.

The candlelight performances are designed to make classical music more accessible, affordable and reach a new demographic, according to a release. Ticket prices range from $20 to $50.

Among the Chopin selections to be performed are Mazurka in A minor Op. 17 No. 4, Waltz in C sharp minor Op. 64 No. 2 and Ballade No. 4 in F minor Op. 52.

For more information or to order tickets, go to feverup.com.

Safety measures will be in place, and masks will be required.