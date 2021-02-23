WORTH THE DRIVE: Breathtaking candlelight concert is coming to Ohio

A visually stunning evening of candlelight and classical music, Candlelight Open Air: Chopin’s Best Works, is coming to Cleveland.
Tickets remain for June performances of the open-air concert to be held on the front lawn of the Great Lakes Science Center.
Credit: Nicole Quek
The unique evening of music will be illuminated by thousands of flickering flameless candles while a local pianist with the Listeso Music Group performs.
Launched in 2020 by the entertainment platform Fever, the concerts have been held around the world in churches, libraries and historical landmarks.
The candlelight performances are designed to make classical music more accessible, affordable and reach a new demographic, according to a release. Ticket prices range from $20 to $50.
Among the Chopin selections to be performed are Mazurka in A minor Op. 17 No. 4, Waltz in C sharp minor Op. 64 No. 2 and Ballade No. 4 in F minor Op. 52.
For more information or to order tickets, go to feverup.com.
Safety measures will be in place, and masks will be required.