WORTH THE DRIVE: Glass pumpkin patch will shine in Hocking Hills

Hundreds of custom glass gourds will take over a pumpkin patch in the Hocking Hills. Jack Pine Studios, a Laurelville glass studio and gallery, will host Jack Pine’s Glass Pumpkin Patch Oct. 22 to 25 from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

An artist’s market on the studio grounds will feature 10 fine craftsmen and women from around Ohio and the nation.

A variety of birdhouses, stoneware, pottery, metal sculpture, stained glass lanterns and miniature glass pieces will be on display and for sale.

Food vendors will sell pumpkin ice cream, donuts and rolls along with bourbon chicken, Texas tenderloin sandwiches, Amish noodles, funnel cakes and more.

As part of community-wide efforts to slow the transmission of COVID-19 and to ensure the safety of visitors, artists and staff, only 75 people will be admitted for each two-hour time slot.

Jack Pines Studio is located at 21397 OH-180, Laurelville.

Tickets are $5 and go toward any purchase made at the glass shop. With several acres of land serving as Jack Pine’s outdoor studio, along with a vibrant indoor gallery and demonstration studio, there is plenty of space for people to browse and watch as glass is being blown.

Open time slots can be booked at www.jackpinestudio.com. Complete travel information for the Hocking Hills can be found at ExploreHockingHills.com.