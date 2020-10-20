WORTH THE DRIVE: Go ziplining through a zombie apocalypse

The Louisville Mega Cavern’s Mega Zombie Zips: Tomb of the Magma Miners is an immersive, family-friendly zombie experience that features six underground ziplines, including a spooky dual racing zip that will test the skill, balance and mettle of participants. Zipliners will search for the antidote to cure the miners from the zombie virus while they try to outrun the gigantic zombies that are projected on the cavern walls, located throughout the course.

The Louisville Mega Cavern features over 17 miles of underground passageways beneath the city of Louisville. The cavern is home to the world’s only fully underground zipline park, along with the Mega Quest ropes course, Mega Underground Bikes Course and Mega Tram tours.