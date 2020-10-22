WORTH THE DRIVE: Life-size Foosball, giant cornhole, T-Rex corn maze all await at Farm Fest

A farm and greenhouse in Wilmington took fall festivities to the next level this year — literally.
Pot-Luck Greenhouse, located at 6555 W. State Route 73 in Wilmington, has more than a dozen larger-than-life fall activities for families that are all included with the online purchase of one wristband. Grown-ups and children alike can visit the farm for Fall Fest now through Nov. 1.
In order to keep crowd sizes smaller during the COVID-19 pandemic, tickets must be purchased online for a specific time entry. Only 50 guests will be allowed to enter in each 30-minute interval and masks are required for entry. Guests can, however, stay as long as they want after entry.
To purchase tickets and see more details, visit potluckgreenhouse.com.
Once inside the Fall Fest, guests can compete with friends or strangers in an enormous game of corn hole using decorative pillows instead of beanbags, giant chess “for those who talk a big game," a “Connect 3” basketball game or a game of life-size foosball.
For the less competitive and younger visitors, Tire Mountain is open for a climbing adventure and there’s the Giant Inflatable Slide.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Also included with entry is the dinosaur-themed, five-acre corn maze with a scavenger hunt inside, a huge jumping pad, inflatable Twister, Duck Races, Jacob’s Ladder, the tunnel slide and more.
For $3 per ride and $5 for unlimited rides, guests can hop on the train ride through the corn. There is also a peaceful hayride through the pumpkin patch.
At Fall Fest, guests can stay energized for all the fun at the Kettle Corn stand where there are lemonade shakes, cotton candy and other treats. While snacking, be sure to say hello to the adorable baby animals at the Pot-Luck Petting Zoo inside the Fall Fest.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED