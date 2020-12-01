WORTH THE DRIVE: Revel in millions of holiday lights at these drive-through displays in Cincinnati and Indianapolis

This year, Christmas Nights of Lights, located in both Indianapolis and Cincinnati, are set aglow with millions of twinkling lights and interactive holiday displays from now through early January. The Christmas Nights of Lights display in Indianapolis is located at the Indiana State Fairgrounds through Jan. 3, while a similar display in Cincinnati is located at Coney Island Park through Jan. 9.

The dazzling display of holiday lights is more than two miles long and is synchronized to traditional and new holiday music that is played through a driver’s car stereo. While driving through Christmas Nights of Lights, guests will find displays of shooting stars, floating snowflakes, dancing candy canes and lollipops, large Christmas trees and tunnels of light.