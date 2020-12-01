X

WORTH THE DRIVE: Revel in millions of holiday lights at these drive-through displays in Cincinnati and Indianapolis

Christmas Nights of Lights display entrance at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis.
Christmas Nights of Lights display entrance at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis.

Credit: Visit Indy

Credit: Visit Indy

What to Do | 2 hours ago
By Ashley Moor

One of the largest drive-through lights displays in the country requires only a short drive this holiday season.

This year, Christmas Nights of Lights, located in both Indianapolis and Cincinnati, are set aglow with millions of twinkling lights and interactive holiday displays from now through early January. The Christmas Nights of Lights display in Indianapolis is located at the Indiana State Fairgrounds through Jan. 3, while a similar display in Cincinnati is located at Coney Island Park through Jan. 9.

ExploreWORTH THE DRIVE: See Chihuly glass artwork illuminated by Christmas lights in Columbus

The dazzling display of holiday lights is more than two miles long and is synchronized to traditional and new holiday music that is played through a driver’s car stereo. While driving through Christmas Nights of Lights, guests will find displays of shooting stars, floating snowflakes, dancing candy canes and lollipops, large Christmas trees and tunnels of light.

The displays are open from 6-10 p.m. every night of the week, with extended hours on the weekends. Admission is $7 per person and free for those 3 years of age and under. A carload of passengers (up to 7 people) can get in at a discounted rate of $30. Tickets will be purchased as guests enter the holiday lights displays.

ExploreWORTH THE DRIVE: Explore life-size gingerbread houses and thousands of twinkling holiday lights in Columbus

In order to ensure the health and safety of their customers, the Christmas Nights of Lights events in Cincinnati and Indianapolis ask that all guests remain inside of their vehicles at all times. Portable toilets will be available only at the entrances of each show.

ExploreVirginia Kettering’s train display is a long-standing Dayton holiday tradition

WANT TO GO?

What: Christmas Nights of Lights in Cincinnati and Indianapolis

When: Open 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Jan. 3 in Indianapolis and Jan. 9 in Cincinnati.

Where: Coney Island Park, 6201 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati and Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1698 E. 42nd St., Indianapolis.

Cost: $7 per person and free for those 3 years of age and younger. Group rates are available.

More info: www.christmasnightsoflights.com

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.