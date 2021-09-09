Yellow Springs Porchfest to feature over 50 musical acts next weekend

There are more than 140 Porchfests in the United States, including a recent third annual installment in Dayton’s Historic St. Anne’s Hill neighborhood and another in Troy.

Next Saturday’s lineup includes Balo, Lemongrass, Yellow Springs Strings, YS Woodwind Quintet, Shakertown and more performing on the porches, patios and lawns of participating homes and businesses. Many acts are performing at residential spots, but a few area businesses like Yellow Springs Brewery, Yellow Springs Library and Rose and Sal Vintage Shop have Porchfest stages.