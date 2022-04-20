10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

With April nearing its end and, hopefully, the last snow of the season behind us, many Daytonians are in need of some fun and entertainment. If you’re itching to get out of the house in the coming days, you’ll have plenty of options, from comedy and theater to live music and art.
Here’s a look some of the top offerings.
“Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help”
When: Through May 1; Performances are 8 p.m. Apr. 22-23 and 28-30; 2 p.m. Apr. 24 and May 1; and 7 p.m. Apr. 26 and 27
Where: Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St, Dayton
Details: Human Race Theatre Company presents a superb, must-see local premiere of Katie Forgette’s nostalgic, sitcom-esque comedy about a close-knit, cash-strapped family coping with Catholic guilt and prickly personalities circa 1973. Breezily directed by Margarett Perry, the play features a uniformly excellent cast consisting of Cecily Dowd (narrator Linda O’Shea), Human Race resident artist Christine Brunner (matriarch Josephine “Jo” O’Shea), Mierka Girten (as liberal Aunt Theresa “Terri” Carmichael), Jason Podplesky (versatile as patriarch Mike O’Shea, Father Lovett and parish busybody Betty Hackenbach), and Lizzie Huelskamp (Becky O’Shea, Linda’s old-school younger sister).
Cost: $17-$53
More info: 937-228-3630 or visit humanracetheatre.org
Wright State Spring Dance Concert
When: April 22-24; Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Where: Festival Playhouse of the WSU Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton
Details: Choreographic work from classical ballet to cutting edge contemporary dance include Teressa Wylie McWilliams’ “Exits,” Gina Gardner Walther’s “What My Bones Remember,” guest artist Kiki Lucas’ “Ricochet,” Erin Long-Robbins’ “Esprit,” and WSU alumna Elizabeth Ramsey’s “My Beloved.” There will also be guest works performed by second companies of Dayton Contemporary Dance Company and Dayton Ballet.
Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students
More info: 937-775-2500 or visit wright.edu/tdmp
Leanne Morgan
When: 7 p.m. Friday, April 22
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
Details: Leanne Morgan, currently on her 37-city Big Panty Tour, started doing stand-up comedy in her native Tennessee. However, the Knoxville-based comedian’s career really exploded when her family relocated to San Antonio in 2001.
Cost: $29.75-$49.75
More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org
Olde Masters Galleria Art Show
When: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, April 23
Where: Olde Masters Galleria, 25 Iron Gate Park Dr., Centerville
Details: A collection of paintings will be available for purchase created by gallery owner Cecilia Brendel and her art students.
More info: https://www.oldemastersgalleria.com/
Alan Parsons Live Project
When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
Details: Legendary British audio engineer and producer Alan Parsons worked with the Beatles, Pink Floyd and other acts before becoming the leader of a chart-topping band. Alan Parsons Project scored Top 40 hits in the United States with songs like “I Wouldn’t Want to Be Like You,” “Games People Play” and “Eye in the Sky.”
Cost: $40-$120
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
Ronan Donovan
When: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24 and 7 p.m. Monday, April 25
Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton
Details: Dayton Live’s National Geographic Live! presents the biologist-turned-photographer Ronan Donovan in “Social By Nature.” His photographs have been displayed in London’s Natural History Museum, the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C. and other prestigious institutions.
Cost: $29-$45
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
Time Warp Prom
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23
Where: Nutter Center, McLin Gym, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Dayton
Details: This year’s theme for Mix 107.7′s Time Warp Prom is “Time of Your Life.” Local band Stranger provides the live ‘80s soundtrack for this annual dance party for revelers 21 and older.
Cost: $30
More info: 937-775-4789 or www.nuttercenter.com
Charlie Berens
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23
Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton
Details: Dayton Live presents Charlie Berens, the Emmy Award-winning journalist, comedian and host on his Midwest Survival Guide Tour. The Wisconsin native, known for the viral comedic news series, “Manitowoc Minute,” has been featured on Fox, CBS, Funny or Die and other outlets.
Cost: $37-$47
More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org
Midwest Slam Festival
When: 7 p.m., Monday, April 25
Where: Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg
Details: This independent short film series occurs monthly. Some films may contain adult situations.
Cost: $5. Vouchers will be accepted.
More info: 937-530-8013 or myplazatheatre.com
Christopher Titus
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28
Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Green, Beavercreek
Details: Actor-comedian Christopher Titus is currently on the road preparing for his 10th comedy special, “Zero Side Effects.” You can be part of the audience as he tightens up his jokes before taping his current set live at El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood on May 7.
Cost: $32
More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com
