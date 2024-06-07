10 great things to do in the Dayton area this weekend

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, June 7

Where: Various locations throughout downtown Dayton

Details: Support downtown Dayton businesses at this monthly art hop offering special dining, entertainment and shopping deals.

Cost: Free

More info: downtowndayton.org

2. Jewish Cultural Festival

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, June 9

Where: Temple Israel, 130 Riverside Dr., Dayton

Details: Learn more about Judaism at this family-friendly experience encompassing rituals, Torah and holidays while also offering a chance to taste brisket and falafel, play games, shop for crafts and more.

Cost: Free

More info: jewishdayton.org

3. Yellow Springs Street Fair

When: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, June 8

Where: Downtown Yellow Springs

Details: The all-day festival includes entertainment, street performers, fine arts and crafts, clothing, jewelry, fair trade items, unique gifts and more.

Cost: Free

More info: yellowspringsohio.org

4. “The Church Basement Ladies: Plowin’ Thru”

When: Through June 16; Thursday, Friday and Sunday matinees and Thursday-Sunday evenings.

Where: La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Details: Set in the mid-1970s, the ninth installment of the “Church Basement Ladies” musical comedy series focuses on a struggling church coping with changing leadership roles from the pulpit to the kitchen. Director/choreographer Chris Beiser spearheads a delightful, silly, touching, and fast-moving production filled with fully committed performances. In particular Karie-Lee Sutherland (Karin) delivers a heartwarming portrayal of a widow yearning for more responsibility within her congregation. Marilyn Farley (stern traditionalist Vivian), Leanne Greenberg (feisty Mavis), Meghan Slowik (Karin’s loyal daughter Beverly) and Chris Kramer (the amiable Pastor) complete the charming cast. Some scenes are terribly dated and off-putting but nonetheless provide an eye-opening reminder at how far women have come in nearly 50 years from banking to the ballot box.

Cost: $70-$79

More info: 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com

5. Crush: The Bon Jovi Experience

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, June 7

Where: Austin Landing, 10050 Innovation Drive, Dayton

Details: In addition to classic rock tunes, expect a variety of food trucks and ice-cold beer at the beer garden. Proceeds from the beer garden and raffle will support the Skylar Kooken Scholarship Foundation.

Cost: Free

More info: dineoutdayton.com

6. Dayton Philharmonic honors Black Music Month

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St.

Details: Dayton Philharmonic celebrates African American musical traditions. In addition to a work by Florence Price, the first Black woman to receive national attention as a symphonic composer, the concert includes Hezekiah Walker’s “Every Praise,” Kurt Carr’s “For Every Mountain” and John Legend’s “Glory.” A community choir joins the DPO on the second half of the program.

Cost: $12-$82.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

7. For Dayton By Dayton Festival

When: 4-9 p.m. Saturday, June 8

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Details: The fifth annual For Dayton By Dayton celebrates community spirit with an annual concert featuring local artists from all genres.

Cost: Free

More info: metroparks.org

8. “Superior Donuts”

When: Through June 23; 8 p.m. Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays (with the exception of June 8 at 8 p.m.) and 3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Avenue

Details: Directed by Jared Mola, this local premiere of Tracy Letts’ comedy explores the challenges of embracing the past and the redemptive power of friendship between an unlikely pair.

Cost: $21 for adults. $19 for senior citizens. $14 for students.

More info: 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.com

9. Canal Music Fest

When: 5-11 p.m. Saturday, June 8

Where: City Park, 35 Parkwood Drive, Tipp City

Details: This year’s event includes Draw the Line, an Aerosmith Tribute Band, and “The Voice” and “American Idol” finalist Michael Williams. Vendors on site will be Buckeye Burgers, Nou Street Food, Pa’s Pork, Raging Bull Wood Fired Pizza, Susie’s Big Dipper, Kona Ice and Bolasko’s Concessions. Skull Dollz Face Painters will also be on-site

Cost: Free

More info: canalmusicfest.com

10. Christopher Titus

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 7

Where: Dayton Funny Bone at The Greene, 88 Plum St., #200, Beavercreek

Details: Actor-comedian Christopher Titus has sold shows to NBC, ABC, FOX and Comedy Central. His multi-cam half-hour comedy, “Titus,” premiered to critical and audience acclaim on FOX, earning the show an Emmy nomination.

Cost: $37-$47

More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com