10 great things to do this weekend in Dayton

When: Feb. 2-4; 12-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday

Where: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Here’s a fun opportunity to go back 65 million years. Walk among dinosaurs and experience Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods firsthand. This family-friendly event will have dinosaur rides, dinosaur bounce houses, fossil digs, crafts, coloring, an interactive raptor training experience and more.

Cost: $22-$36

More info: www.jurassicquest.com

2. “The Cher Show”

When: Feb. 2-4; 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: This musical celebrates the story of Cher’s life featuring fabulous Bob Mackie costumes, energetic performances, and 35 of her greatest hits. The role of Cher is woven together by three performers who depict Cher throughout distinct periods in the superstar’s life.

Cost: $29-$119

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

3. First Friday

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2

Where: Numerous locations throughout downtown Dayton

Details: This monthly art hop supports downtown Dayton businesses with shopping and dining deals as well as live entertainment.

Cost: Free

More info: www.downtowndayton.org

4. Lil’ Ed

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: Hidden Gem Music Club, 507 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville

Details: Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, which signed to Alligator Records in 1986, will be inducted into the 44th class of the Blues Foundation’s Blues Hall of Fame in May alongside Odetta, Lurrie Bell and others. The legendary Chicago blues artist is currently working on the long-awaited follow-up to “The Big Sound of …” (2016). The group returns to town for a show with local opener Noah Wotherspoon. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $20 in advance, $25 day of show

More info: 937-829-4874 or www.hiddengemdayton.com

5. Ryan Hamilton

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Hamilton’s one-hour Netflix stand-up comedy special, “Happy Face,” has been reviewed as “the special you can’t watch enough times.” He also grew up in rural Idaho and has become a favorite in the New York stand-up scene.

Cost: $29-$49

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

6. Bloody Mary Showdown

When: 12-2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4

Where: Top of the Market, 32 Webster St., Dayton

Details: This seventh annual event features bartenders from Dayton’s bars and restaurants competing to bring their own bloody mary mix and garnishes to the table. Guests will have a chance to sample the different cocktails and then vote for their favorite.

Cost: VIP tickets are $75, which includea a buffet breakfast of eggs, bacon, sausage and toast from 11 a.m. to noon, and 12 Bloody Mary sampling tickets and judging credentials. General admission tickets are $30, which includes eight Bloody Mary sampling tickets and judging credentials.

More info: www.topofmarket.com

7. Candlelight Valentine’s Day Concert

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3

Where: Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton

Details: Selections include “Moon River” by Henry Mancini and songs from “Romeo and Juliet.”

Cost: $33-$57

More info: 937-559-4590 or www.daytonmasoniccenter.org

8. Cab Grass

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Level Up Productions presents Cab Grass featuring Jenny Walker & Spellbound. The Columbus-based progressive bluegrass group has been making a name for itself since playing its first show in September. The Shady Pine, hosting an on-stage jam that night, launched this new monthly series devoted to local and regional bluegrass and roots music acts on Jan. 5. Cab Grass is the first Friday of every month. Cover begins at 7 p.m. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $9 in advance, $12 day of show

More info: 937-424-3870 or www.yellowcabtavern.com

9. Derek Zoo

When: Feb. 2-3; 8 p.m. Friday and 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton

Details: This comedian connects with his audience in a way that makes them think and laugh, which has led to him getting roles on ABC’s “Nashville” and in the indie film “Bethlehem.”

Cost: $15

More info: 937-224-5653 or www.wileyscomedy.com

10. “Private Lives’

When: Feb. 2-11; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Beavercreek Community Theatre, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Rd.

Details: Noel Coward’s classic sophisticated comedy concerns Elyot and Amanda, once married and now honeymooning with new spouses at the same hotel, who meet by chance, reignite the old spark and impulsively elope. After days of being reunited, they again find their fiery romance alternating between passions of love and anger.

Cost: $15-$18

More info: 937-429-4737 or www.bctheatre.org