BreakingNews
In state semifinals for first time, Tipp believes
dayton-daily-news logo
X

10 ornaments at Heart Mercantile in Dayton the foodie will love

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

If you’re looking for something unique to add to your holiday tree, look no further!

Heart Mercantile, located in Dayton’s Oregon District, has a large variety of ornaments including these 10 that are food-inspired. From butter that you will be shocked to know it’s not real butter to chicken wings that look finger lickin’ good, there’s a little something for every foodie. Prices range from $6 to $30.

The Oregon District-based boutique and gift shop, moved from 438 E. Fifth St. to 601 E. Fifth St. across from Trolley Stop and in between Puff Apothecary and Clash in May. This will be the first holiday season where Heart Mercantile has a much larger space allowing them to carry more snarky gifts. Customers can find anything from stickers, socks and jewelry to cook books and Dayton apparel.

1. Taco Bell 🌮

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

2. Chili Dog 🌭

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

3. Chicken Wing 🍗

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

4. Banana 🍌

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

5. Macaroni & Cheese 🍽

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

6. Sushi 🍣

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

7. Butter 🧈

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

8. Ranch 😋

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

9. Cosmic Brownie 🤎

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

10. Cheese Puffs 🧀

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

For more information about Heart Mercantile, visit www.heartmercantile.com or the boutique’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

In Other News
1
SHOP LOCAL: Where to find unique gifts in Dayton this holiday season
2
Lock 27 Brewing and Bill’s Donuts collaborate on new beer
3
Cookies, sliders and more coming to Englewood
4
Xenia resident to select Best in Show at National Dog Show on...
5
SUPER CHAMP: Amy Schneider wins 2022 ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top