10 ornaments at Heart Mercantile in Dayton the foodie will love

If you’re looking for something unique to add to your holiday tree, look no further!
Heart Mercantile, located in Dayton’s Oregon District, has a large variety of ornaments including these 10 that are food-inspired. From butter that you will be shocked to know it’s not real butter to chicken wings that look finger lickin’ good, there’s a little something for every foodie. Prices range from $6 to $30.
The Oregon District-based boutique and gift shop, moved from 438 E. Fifth St. to 601 E. Fifth St. across from Trolley Stop and in between Puff Apothecary and Clash in May. This will be the first holiday season where Heart Mercantile has a much larger space allowing them to carry more snarky gifts. Customers can find anything from stickers, socks and jewelry to cook books and Dayton apparel.
1. Taco Bell 🌮
Credit: Natalie Jones
2. Chili Dog 🌭
Credit: Natalie Jones
3. Chicken Wing 🍗
Credit: Natalie Jones
4. Banana 🍌
Credit: Natalie Jones
5. Macaroni & Cheese 🍽
Credit: Natalie Jones
6. Sushi 🍣
Credit: Natalie Jones
7. Butter 🧈
Credit: Natalie Jones
8. Ranch 😋
Credit: Natalie Jones
9. Cosmic Brownie 🤎
Credit: Natalie Jones
10. Cheese Puffs 🧀
Credit: Natalie Jones
For more information about Heart Mercantile, visit www.heartmercantile.com or the boutique’s Facebook or Instagram pages.
About the Author