10 things to do in Dayton and the region this weekend

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Emmy-nominated writer/actor/comedian Rob Schneider is a former member of “Saturday Night Live” who has appeared in such films and TV shows as “Men Behaving Badly,” “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo” and “The Benchwarmers.” He also recently appeared in Netflix’s “The Wrong Missy” and the recently released “Hubie Halloween.”

Cost: $42-$77

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

2. Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain’t Right Tour

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10

Where: Wright State University’s Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Details: Comedian, actor and podcast host Sebastian Maniscalco’s “It Ain’t Right” tour will roast “nonexistent manners, wallet-wincing prices and the social media circus.” Maniscalco has been hailed by The New York Times as the “hottest comic in America.” He has been performing for over two decades and has starred in six comedy specials for networks such as Netflix, Showtime and Comedy Central.

Cost: $45-$210

More info: 937-775-1000 or nuttercenter.com

3. Diwali Community Celebration

When: Saturday, Nov. 9. Registration begins at 4 p.m., with a 5-6:30 p.m. dinner catered by Crossroads Biryani & Grill, Fairborn, and cultural entertainment from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Sinclair Community College’s Centerville Regional Center, 5800 Clyo Road

Details: The India Club of Dayton presents this celebration of the festive holiday known as Diwali. Following a dinner of traditional foods, 150 adults and children will perform traditional music and dance. Vendors selling clothing and jewelry will also be on hand.

Cost: $30 at the door; children ages 5 and under are free. Those 70 and older are admitted free but asked to RSVP in advance.

More info: Tickets available online: https://tinyurl.com/icgddiwali2024. Platinum (seniors) can register at https://forms.gle/4hyU2SLD3neqamxw8.

4. Dayton Book Fair

When: Nov. 8-10: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton

Details: The 54th annual event will offer more than 150,000 books plus vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, puzzles, games, art, and more.

Cost: Most books range from $1-$2. Sunday is Bag Day allowing you to fill a paper grocery bag for $10.

More info: daytonbookfair.com

5. Beethoven, London and a World Premiere

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8 and 9

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: British composers Malcolm Singer and Ralph Vaughan Williams will be featured in this DPO Masterworks concert. The world premiere of Singer’s work presents a contemporary look at London, bustling with commerce, culture, and politics, while Williams shares a more historical and romantic account. In between the two works is Beethoven’s First Piano Concerto, which will be performed by guest artist Emile Naoumoff.

Cost: $7.50-$92.50

More info: daytonperformingarts.org

6. A Conversation With The Authors

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation presents a literary event celebrating its 2024 winning authors. The 2024 Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Award recipient is President Jimmy Carter. President Carter’s grandson, Jason, will be interviewed live on stage to talk about his grandfather’s role as author and former president. Jason will be interviewed by James Fallows, chief White House speechwriter during the first two years of the Carter Administration. DLPP and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Gilbert King will moderate the panel.

Cost: $25-$171

More info: daytonlive.org

7. AcadeCon

When: Nov. 8-10; 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: This three-day tabletop gaming convention will showcase games including role-playing games, learn-to-play demos, 400-plus game library, play-to-win games, a charity raffle, vendors, a costume contest and more.

Cost: $15-$100 for various badges.

More info: acadecon.com

8. Plane Talks

When: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9

Where: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton

Details: Visitors are invited to listen and interact with subject matter experts located throughout the museum’s galleries as they speak about their unique experiences serving our nation’s Air Force, and learn more about the artifacts and aircraft located in the museum.

Cost: Free

More info: nationalmuseum.af.mil

9. First Baptist Church Chancel Choir Concert

When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10

Where: First Baptist Church of Dayton, 111 W. Monument St., Dayton

Details: The program entitled “Oratorio and More” will feature the Chancel Choir under the direction of Dr. William Henry Caldwell performing great works by Brahms, Haydn, Schubert, and Mendelssohn. The program will also feature contemporary works by Undine Smith Moore, a hymn arranged by Dr. James Arthur Williams, and a song by physicist Dr. Willette Greene Johnson, “Without You.” The Chancel Choir will be accompanied by organists Dr. R. Alan Kimbrough and Mr. Gregory Land. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall.

Cost: Free.

More info: fbcdayton.org

10. “Honoring Our K9 Heroes”

When: Nov. 8-11; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; 1-4 p.m. Sunday; and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday (Veterans Day)

Where: Centerville-Washington Library, 111 W. Spring Valley Road, Centerville

Details: The exhibit “Honoring Our K9 Heroes” will be on display recognizing military working dogs, also known as war dogs or mercy dogs, who have saved countless lives. There will also be special events held each day of the exhibit.

Cost: Free

More info: centervillewashingtonhistory.org