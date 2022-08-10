BreakingNews
Domestic violence cases are growing, violent attacks getting worse, area shelters say
15 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Prost! The Germanfest Picnic returns Aug. 12-14 in Dayton's St. Anne's Hill Historic District.

Prost! The Germanfest Picnic returns Aug. 12-14 in Dayton's St. Anne's Hill Historic District. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

1 hour ago

Outdoor activities from themed festivals to summer concerts dominate this weekend’s entertainment options.

The long-running Germanfest Picnic in Historic St. Anne’s Hill is among the popular attractions, but Daytonians can also attend newer events like the Dayton Potato Festival at Courthouse Square or choose from about a dozen music offerings at Rose Music Center, Fraze Pavilion and Levitt Pavilion. Here’s a breakdown of some of what this weekend has to offer.

1. Germanfest Picnic

When: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12 through 14

Where: Dayton Liederkranz-Turner, 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Since it was founded in 1983, Germanfest Picnic has celebrated German and German-American culture with food, music, cultural displays and more. Dayton German Club presents the 39th annual outdoor event on the edge of the Historic St. Anne’s Hill neighborhood. There is a Polka Mass at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-429-9251 or www.germanfestdayton.com

2. Rose Music Center

Tower of Power (pictured) and Lettuce on Friday, Aug. 12 and Ziggy Marley's tribute to his father, Bob Marley, on Saturday, Aug. 13 are among the upcoming concerts at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights.

Tower of Power (pictured) and Lettuce on Friday, Aug. 12 and Ziggy Marley’s tribute to his father, Bob Marley, on Saturday, Aug. 13 are among the upcoming concerts at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights.

Tower of Power (pictured) and Lettuce on Friday, Aug. 12 and Ziggy Marley’s tribute to his father, Bob Marley, on Saturday, Aug. 13 are among the upcoming concerts at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Details: Tower of Power and Lettuce, two different generations of funky bands, kick off a busy few days at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights, on Friday, Aug. 12. Next up is eight-time Grammy Award winner Ziggy Marley, who presents a live tribute to his legendary father, Bob Marley, on Saturday, Aug. 13. Rose Music Center welcomes Boz Scaggs with special guests the Robert Cray Band and Jeff LeBlanc on Sunday, Aug. 14.

Cost: Tickets begin at $23.50

More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com

3. Art on the Lawn

Art on the Lawn, presented by Village Artisans at Mills Lawn School in Yellow Springs on Saturday, Aug. 13, features work from visual artists and artisans from Ohio and surrounding states.

Art on the Lawn, presented by Village Artisans at Mills Lawn School in Yellow Springs on Saturday, Aug. 13, features work from visual artists and artisans from Ohio and surrounding states.

Art on the Lawn, presented by Village Artisans at Mills Lawn School in Yellow Springs on Saturday, Aug. 13, features work from visual artists and artisans from Ohio and surrounding states.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: Mills Lawn School, 200 S. Walnut St., Yellow Springs

Details: After being canceled the past two years due to COVID-19 concerns, Art on the Lawn in Yellow Springs returns to Mills Lawn School. Village Artisans presents the outdoor fine arts and crafts festival featuring work from visual artists and artisans from Ohio and surrounding states.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-767-1209 or visit villageartisans.org

4. Fraze Pavilion

The Menus are scheduled to play at Fraze Pavilion Aug 12.

The Menus are scheduled to play at Fraze Pavilion Aug 12. FILE

The Menus are scheduled to play at Fraze Pavilion Aug 12. FILE

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley presents eclectic cover band the Menus in concert on Friday, Aug. 12. The Fraze summer season continues with Get the Led Out: The tribute to Led Zeppelin on Wednesday, Aug. 17, and the double bill of TLC and Shaggy on Thursday, Aug. 18.

Cost: Ticket prices vary

More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com

5. Dayton Potato Festival

The second annual Potatoes N' Such: Dayton Potato Festival returns to Courthouse Square in Dayton on Saturday, Aug. 13, with area food purveyors offering different dishes featuring the versatile spud.

The second annual Potatoes N’ Such: Dayton Potato Festival returns to Courthouse Square in Dayton on Saturday, Aug. 13, with area food purveyors offering different dishes featuring the versatile spud. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

The second annual Potatoes N’ Such: Dayton Potato Festival returns to Courthouse Square in Dayton on Saturday, Aug. 13, with area food purveyors offering different dishes featuring the versatile spud. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

When: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: Courthouse Square, Main and Third streets, Dayton

Details: Potatoes N’ Such, the second annual Dayton Potato Festival, returns to Courthouse Square. Area food purveyors will be offering different dishes featuring the versatile spud.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-203-5289

6. Levitt Pavilion

The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season continues at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton with guitar-playing singer Jackie Venson (pictured) on Friday, Aug. 12 and Cincinnati funk group Freekbass & the Bump Assembly on Saturday, Aug. 13.

The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season continues at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton with guitar-playing singer Jackie Venson (pictured) on Friday, Aug. 12 and Cincinnati funk group Freekbass & the Bump Assembly on Saturday, Aug. 13.

The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season continues at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton with guitar-playing singer Jackie Venson (pictured) on Friday, Aug. 12 and Cincinnati funk group Freekbass & the Bump Assembly on Saturday, Aug. 13.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season at Levitt Pavilion continues to offer a diverse roster of talent such as guitar-playing singer Jackie Venson on Friday, Aug. 12 and Cincinnati funk group Freekbass & the Bump Assembly on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Cost: Free

More info: www.levittdayton.org

7. Bacon Fest

Delicious dishes served at Bacon Fest last year at Kettering's Fraze Pavilion included pulled pork bacon nachos, bacon banana cream pudding, bacon wrapped turkey legs and Cuban sandwiches.

Delicious dishes served at Bacon Fest last year at Kettering's Fraze Pavilion included pulled pork bacon nachos, bacon banana cream pudding, bacon wrapped turkey legs and Cuban sandwiches. CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN

Delicious dishes served at Bacon Fest last year at Kettering's Fraze Pavilion included pulled pork bacon nachos, bacon banana cream pudding, bacon wrapped turkey legs and Cuban sandwiches. CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN

When: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: Lincoln Park Civic Commons, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: The Restaurant Raiders present Bacon Fest 2022 on Saturday, Aug. 13. The ninth annual event features food from local restaurants and live music from area bands.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com

8. Art on the Commons

Enjoy a selection of fun, free activities as well as engaging demos by talented Rosewood instructors at Art on the Commons Sunday, Aug. 14 at Lincoln Park Civic Commons.

Enjoy a selection of fun, free activities as well as engaging demos by talented Rosewood instructors at Art on the Commons Sunday, Aug. 14 at Lincoln Park Civic Commons. CONTRIBUTED

Enjoy a selection of fun, free activities as well as engaging demos by talented Rosewood instructors at Art on the Commons Sunday, Aug. 14 at Lincoln Park Civic Commons. CONTRIBUTED

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14

Where: Lincoln Park Civic Commons, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: Rosewood Arts Center and the Kettering Arts Council present the 34th annual Art on the Commons.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com

9. St. Brigid Parish Festival

The St. Brigid Catholic Church in Xenia will host their annual St. Brigid Parish Festival Aug. 12-14.

The St. Brigid Catholic Church in Xenia will be hosting their annual St. Brigid Parish Festival on Friday, Aug. 13, Saturday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Aug. 15.

The St. Brigid Catholic Church in Xenia will host their annual St. Brigid Parish Festival Aug. 12-14.

When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12 through 14

Where: St. Brigid Parish Festival, 312 Fairground Rd., Xenia

Details: This community event features food, rides, adult and kid booths, gambling and more.

Cost: Free

More info: https://stbrigidxenia.org/

10. Dayton Funk Festival

The Department of Recreation presents the Dayton Funk Festival at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton on Sunday, Aug. 14, featuring current local and regional acts like Big Gil & the Funky All Stars, LYD and the Larry Humphrey Band.

The Department of Recreation presents the Dayton Funk Festival at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton on Sunday, Aug. 14, featuring current local and regional acts like Big Gil & the Funky All Stars, LYD and the Larry Humphrey Band. CONTRIBUTED/DAVID A. MOODIE

The Department of Recreation presents the Dayton Funk Festival at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton on Sunday, Aug. 14, featuring current local and regional acts like Big Gil & the Funky All Stars, LYD and the Larry Humphrey Band. CONTRIBUTED/DAVID A. MOODIE

When: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: The City of Dayton’s Department of Recreation celebrates the city’s musical heritage with the Dayton Funk Festival. The Next Phaze kicks off the day at 1:15 p.m., followed by Big Gil & the Funky All Stars at 3 p.m. Music continues until 9 p.m. with performances by Thump Daddy Funk Band, LYD and festival closer the Larry Humphrey Band.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-333-8400 or www.downtowndayton.org

11. Elevation Worship

Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music accept the award for best contemporary christian music album for "Old Church Basement" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Elevation Worship performs Friday, Aug. 12 at the Nutter Center.

Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music accept the award for best contemporary christian music album for "Old Church Basement" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Elevation Worship performs Friday, Aug. 12 at the Nutter Center. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music accept the award for best contemporary christian music album for "Old Church Basement" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Elevation Worship performs Friday, Aug. 12 at the Nutter Center. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12

Where: Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Details: Premier Productions presents the Elevation Worship Summer Tour featuring Kari Jobe and Cody Carne for a night of worship and celebration.

Cost: Tickets start at $29.75

More info: https://www.nuttercenter.com/

12. Fridays on Prouty with Berachah Valley Bluegrass

Bluegrass band Berachah Valley will perform Friday, Aug. 12 in Troy.

Bluegrass band Berachah Valley will perform Friday, Aug. 12 in Troy. CONTRIBUTED

Bluegrass band Berachah Valley will perform Friday, Aug. 12 in Troy. CONTRIBUTED

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12

Where: Prouty Plaza, 1 W. Main St., Troy

Details: Berachah Valley will provide music from the movie “Mayberry Man,” which will be screened. The cast of “Mayberry Man” will be in attendance.

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.troyhayner.org/

13. “A Poetic Medley: Dunbar 150 Tribute”

Poet/spoken word artist Sierra Leone spearheads "A Poetic Medley: Dunbar 150 Tribute" Aug. 13 at the Dayton Metro Library.

Poet/spoken word artist Sierra Leone spearheads "A Poetic Medley: Dunbar 150 Tribute" Aug. 13 at the Dayton Metro Library.

Poet/spoken word artist Sierra Leone spearheads "A Poetic Medley: Dunbar 150 Tribute" Aug. 13 at the Dayton Metro Library.

When: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: Dayton Metro Library’s Eichelberger Forum, 215 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Metro Library and Oral Funk Poetry Productions salutes Paul Laurence Dunbar’s 150th birthday. This event, spearheaded by Sierra Leone, president, artistic director and co-founder of OFP Theatre and Production Company, features Mama Sol, Shaun Diggs, William Boatwright, Jr., Rico Romalus Parker, Marva Williams-Parker, Christopher Smith, and Vibe5 Band.

Cost: Free

More info: daytonmetrolibrary.org

14. “The Spellin’ Bee”

A cabinet card portrait of author Paul Laurence Dunbar as a young man in 1890. Dunbar was born in Dayton in 1872 to former slaves and was the first African American poet to receive critical acclaim for his work. He died in Dayton Feb. 9, 1906.

A cabinet card portrait of author Paul Laurence Dunbar as a young man in 1890. Dunbar was born in Dayton in 1872 to former slaves and was the first African American poet to receive critical acclaim for his work. He died in Dayton Feb. 9, 1906. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE OHIO HISTORY CONNECTION

A cabinet card portrait of author Paul Laurence Dunbar as a young man in 1890. Dunbar was born in Dayton in 1872 to former slaves and was the first African American poet to receive critical acclaim for his work. He died in Dayton Feb. 9, 1906. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE OHIO HISTORY CONNECTION

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug 12

Where: Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Directed by Carolyn Seymour, this one-act play is an adaptation of the poem by Paul Laurence Dunbar. The play features 10-20 young performers ages 7-18. The performance will feature music by Scott Joplin and Eubie Blake and social dances like the cakewalk, the Charleston, and more.

Cost: A $5 donation is encouraged

More info: website

15. “Oliver!”

Springboro Community Theatre presents "Oliver!" through Aug. 14.

Springboro Community Theatre presents "Oliver!" through Aug. 14.

Springboro Community Theatre presents "Oliver!" through Aug. 14.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 14

Where: North Park Amphitheater, 195 Tamarack Trail, Springboro

Details: Springboro Community Theatre presents Lionel Bart’s tuneful musical based on the Charles Dickens novel “Oliver Twist.” Songs include “Consider Yourself,” “Reviewing the Situation” and “As Long As He Needs Me.”

Cost: Free

More info: 937-203-0927 or borotheatre.org

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.

