15 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Outdoor activities from themed festivals to summer concerts dominate this weekend’s entertainment options.
The long-running Germanfest Picnic in Historic St. Anne’s Hill is among the popular attractions, but Daytonians can also attend newer events like the Dayton Potato Festival at Courthouse Square or choose from about a dozen music offerings at Rose Music Center, Fraze Pavilion and Levitt Pavilion. Here’s a breakdown of some of what this weekend has to offer.
1. Germanfest Picnic
When: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12 through 14
Where: Dayton Liederkranz-Turner, 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Details: Since it was founded in 1983, Germanfest Picnic has celebrated German and German-American culture with food, music, cultural displays and more. Dayton German Club presents the 39th annual outdoor event on the edge of the Historic St. Anne’s Hill neighborhood. There is a Polka Mass at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Cost: Free
More info: 937-429-9251 or www.germanfestdayton.com
2. Rose Music Center
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights
Details: Tower of Power and Lettuce, two different generations of funky bands, kick off a busy few days at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights, on Friday, Aug. 12. Next up is eight-time Grammy Award winner Ziggy Marley, who presents a live tribute to his legendary father, Bob Marley, on Saturday, Aug. 13. Rose Music Center welcomes Boz Scaggs with special guests the Robert Cray Band and Jeff LeBlanc on Sunday, Aug. 14.
Cost: Tickets begin at $23.50
More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com
3. Art on the Lawn
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13
Where: Mills Lawn School, 200 S. Walnut St., Yellow Springs
Details: After being canceled the past two years due to COVID-19 concerns, Art on the Lawn in Yellow Springs returns to Mills Lawn School. Village Artisans presents the outdoor fine arts and crafts festival featuring work from visual artists and artisans from Ohio and surrounding states.
Cost: Free
More info: 937-767-1209 or visit villageartisans.org
4. Fraze Pavilion
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12
Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
Details: Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley presents eclectic cover band the Menus in concert on Friday, Aug. 12. The Fraze summer season continues with Get the Led Out: The tribute to Led Zeppelin on Wednesday, Aug. 17, and the double bill of TLC and Shaggy on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Cost: Ticket prices vary
More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com
5. Dayton Potato Festival
When: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13
Where: Courthouse Square, Main and Third streets, Dayton
Details: Potatoes N’ Such, the second annual Dayton Potato Festival, returns to Courthouse Square. Area food purveyors will be offering different dishes featuring the versatile spud.
Cost: Free
More info: 937-203-5289
6. Levitt Pavilion
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12
Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
Details: The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season at Levitt Pavilion continues to offer a diverse roster of talent such as guitar-playing singer Jackie Venson on Friday, Aug. 12 and Cincinnati funk group Freekbass & the Bump Assembly on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Cost: Free
More info: www.levittdayton.org
7. Bacon Fest
When: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13
Where: Lincoln Park Civic Commons, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
Details: The Restaurant Raiders present Bacon Fest 2022 on Saturday, Aug. 13. The ninth annual event features food from local restaurants and live music from area bands.
Cost: Free
More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com
8. Art on the Commons
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14
Where: Lincoln Park Civic Commons, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
Details: Rosewood Arts Center and the Kettering Arts Council present the 34th annual Art on the Commons.
Cost: Free
More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com
9. St. Brigid Parish Festival
When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12 through 14
Where: St. Brigid Parish Festival, 312 Fairground Rd., Xenia
Details: This community event features food, rides, adult and kid booths, gambling and more.
Cost: Free
More info: https://stbrigidxenia.org/
10. Dayton Funk Festival
When: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14
Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
Details: The City of Dayton’s Department of Recreation celebrates the city’s musical heritage with the Dayton Funk Festival. The Next Phaze kicks off the day at 1:15 p.m., followed by Big Gil & the Funky All Stars at 3 p.m. Music continues until 9 p.m. with performances by Thump Daddy Funk Band, LYD and festival closer the Larry Humphrey Band.
Cost: Free
More info: 937-333-8400 or www.downtowndayton.org
11. Elevation Worship
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12
Where: Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton
Details: Premier Productions presents the Elevation Worship Summer Tour featuring Kari Jobe and Cody Carne for a night of worship and celebration.
Cost: Tickets start at $29.75
More info: https://www.nuttercenter.com/
12. Fridays on Prouty with Berachah Valley Bluegrass
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12
Where: Prouty Plaza, 1 W. Main St., Troy
Details: Berachah Valley will provide music from the movie “Mayberry Man,” which will be screened. The cast of “Mayberry Man” will be in attendance.
Cost: Free
More info: https://www.troyhayner.org/
13. “A Poetic Medley: Dunbar 150 Tribute”
When: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13
Where: Dayton Metro Library’s Eichelberger Forum, 215 E. Third St., Dayton
Details: Dayton Metro Library and Oral Funk Poetry Productions salutes Paul Laurence Dunbar’s 150th birthday. This event, spearheaded by Sierra Leone, president, artistic director and co-founder of OFP Theatre and Production Company, features Mama Sol, Shaun Diggs, William Boatwright, Jr., Rico Romalus Parker, Marva Williams-Parker, Christopher Smith, and Vibe5 Band.
Cost: Free
More info: daytonmetrolibrary.org
14. “The Spellin’ Bee”
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug 12
Where: Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton
Details: Directed by Carolyn Seymour, this one-act play is an adaptation of the poem by Paul Laurence Dunbar. The play features 10-20 young performers ages 7-18. The performance will feature music by Scott Joplin and Eubie Blake and social dances like the cakewalk, the Charleston, and more.
Cost: A $5 donation is encouraged
More info: website
15. “Oliver!”
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 14
Where: North Park Amphitheater, 195 Tamarack Trail, Springboro
Details: Springboro Community Theatre presents Lionel Bart’s tuneful musical based on the Charles Dickens novel “Oliver Twist.” Songs include “Consider Yourself,” “Reviewing the Situation” and “As Long As He Needs Me.”
Cost: Free
More info: 937-203-0927 or borotheatre.org
