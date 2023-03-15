2 coffee shops open in Centerville, 11 restaurants on the way

Credit: Abby Hofrichter/Hofrichter Creative Credit: Abby Hofrichter/Hofrichter Creative

“I was approached by Dot’s owner Nick Moshos in recent months about operating the coffee bar in his new store,” said Ghostlight Coffee owner Shane Anderson. “I was convinced it would be a strong collaboration when I overheard Nick and his management team discussing their philosophy of ‘Local People Doing Local Things.’”

Here is a list of other establishments with plans to open in Centerville and Washington Twp:

🍦 Goldies Flavored Soft Serve

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Three Centerville neighbors who have become friends over the last three years are opening a new soft serve walk-up window in Washington Twp.

Goldies Flavored Soft Serve, located at 9352 Dayton-Lebanon Pike, is expected to open in early April and will have 48 different soft serve flavors with an infinite amount of combinations.

Owners Alex Gabbard, Jason Head and Scott Maney told Dayton.com they are dads who love to get together with their families and go out for ice cream. They noticed a lack of options on soft serve flavors and wanted to bring more to the Dayton area.

Goldies Flavored Soft Serve will have traditional flavors like vanilla, chocolate and strawberry to unique flavors like apple pie, root beer, red velvet cake, pina colada, English toffee, cotton candy and more. Customers will be able to order soft serve in a cup, cake cone or waffle cone as a kid’s portion or regular portion.

🍽 Manna

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

A culinary master that’s brought the taste of authentic Peruvian cuisine to the Oregon District is busy making preparations for the spring opening of her new restaurant in Centerville.

Margot Blondet, owner and executive chef at Salar Restaurant and Lounge at 400 E. Fifth St. in Dayton, has announced a new restaurant called Manna, expected to open this spring at 61 W. Franklin St. in Centerville.

“Manna offers a taste of modern Europe and South America to any who extend a wanting hand,” the website said. “We aim to honor the artistry of the chefs and bar makers who’ve inspired us while defying tradition alongside expectation.”

Blondet purchased two adjacent buildings at 57 and 59 W. Franklin St. in Centerville to create the restaurant. One of the spaces was formerly a King’s New York Pizzeria that closed in January 2020, and the other was a women’s fashion boutique.

🌮 Agave & Rye

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Agave & Rye, a Tequila and Bourbon Hall delivering “epic tacos” and an unconventional dining experience, is opening a location in Centerville.

The new restaurant, expected to open early summer, will be located at 11 N. Main Street in the space that formerly housed Panera Bread.

“Centerville has a reputation of being such an amazing community that we couldn’t resist the opportunity to be part of it,” said Yavonne Sarber, CEO and co-founder of Agave & Rye Tequila and Bourbon Hall. “We’re so excited to celebrate the city itself with local food lovers and restaurant-goers.”

The closest Agave & Rye restaurant locations to the Dayton area are in Troy and Liberty Township.

🍽 The Brunch Pub

The Brunch Pub, a new full-service restaurant/café, is planned for the former Las Piramides space at 101 W. Franklin St. in Centerville.

An economic development program assistance application submitted to the city of Centerville by Brunch Pub owner Ali Bas says the establishment will feature a full menu of “moderately priced ‘comfort’ food influenced by Italian, French and American cooking traditions, but based upon time-honored recipes from around the world.”

The café section will feature a coffeehouse with a dessert bar, magazines and space for live performances. A former party room will be used for a proposed “pub & grub” featuring high-end bar food and sports fare including pool tables and darts.

Guests also will be able to enjoy coffee, desserts and live entertainment or a game of cornhole in the gardens located adjacent to patio space.

An opening date has not been announced.

🍔 Five Guys

Five Guys, a fast-casual chain known for its burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches and fries, plans to open a new location just south of Cornerstone of Centerville.

GPD Group out of Akron received a zoning permit for a Five Guys restaurant at 5808 Wilmington Pike, just south of Feedwire Road. The space, which is next door to Godfather’s Pizza, was previously occupied by a bank.

The next step for the project would be renovating the storefront, township officials said.

An opening date has not been announced.

🥩 Outback Steakhouse

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

An Outback Steakhouse is proposed near Interstate 675 and Wilmington Pike at Cornerstone North Boulevard in Centerville.

An application from Vantage LLC, on behalf of Outback Steakhouse, requests to build a 4,936-square-foot Outback Steakhouse restaurant at 5181 Cornerstone North Blvd.

“The proposed site is the last undeveloped parcel within the Cornerstone Phase III development, hereby known as Villages of Cornerstone,” the application said.

The City of Centerville said plans have been approved and site development can begin at any time. An opening date has not been announced.

🍽 Bibibop Asian Grill

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Bibibop Asian Grill plans to open a third location in the Dayton area within the Township Square Shopping Center in Washington Twp.

“This store will likely be opening in 2023,” said Ryan Sanecki, senior digital marketing manager at Bibibop Asian Grill. “We are looking forward to sharing more information when we have it.”

Bibibop submitted a request to the Washington Twp.’s Development Services Department in August 2022 for minor modifications to the exterior of the building located at 1057 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd.

Ryan Lee, Washington Twp.’s development director, confirmed in Sept. 2022 the request, which was to be discussed at a Washington Twp. Zoning Commission meeting, had been withdrawn.

“The Bibibop request was withdrawn from the agenda at the request of the applicant,” Lee said. “I understand the restaurant still intends to proceed with occupancy of the space in Township Square.”

🥪 McAlister’s Deli and Moe’s Southwest Grill

McAlister’s Deli and Moe’s Southwest Grill are opening new neighboring restaurant locations this year in Washington Twp. on Miamisburg-Centerville Road.

A spokesperson for Focus Brands said the restaurants are slated to open in spring 2023.

“These will be two separate restaurants functioning independent of one another – they just happen to be located next to each other,” the spokesperson said.

The restaurants are going into the space that previously housed a Willis Music store at 990 Miamisburg-Centerville Road. The space has sat empty for more than a decade.

🥠 Panda Express

Panda Express wants to construct a new 2,600-square-foot location with a drive-thru at 1035 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp.

The empty lot previously was a bank that has been demolished.

Plans submitted for the new restaurant location show the building will feature stone, brick and wood materials on all four sides with metal accents and “sweeping roof details.”

An opening date has not been announced.

🥪 All The Best Delicatessen

A restaurant billing itself as “Dayton’s Deli” plans to come to Washington Twp.

All The Best Delicatessen is hoping to open at 5501 Far Hills Ave., according to plans submitted to the township. Located on the corner of Far Hills and Lamplighter Trail, the building was previously used a Masonic temple.

Hours of operation for the new eatery will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Capital Partners 486 LLC purchased the 1.9-acre site on Jan. 6 for $560,000. Washington Twp. trustees voted to approve a zoning change to allow for the site to be used for business purposes.

An opening date has not been announced.

This report contains information from Staff Writer Eric Schwartzberg.