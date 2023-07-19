BreakingNews
2 new places to find a cold treat this summer in Dayton area

What to Know
By
35 minutes ago

If you’re looking for a place to cool down this weekend, there are two new businesses in the Dayton area ready to serve you a cold treat!

Goldies Flavored Soft Serve in Washington Twp. and Tom & Dot’s Gelato Shop in Miamisburg opened just before the kick off of summer. Here’s what you need to know before you go:

🍦 Goldies Flavored Soft Serve

Location: 9352 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp.

Details: Goldies Flavored Soft Serve, established by three Centerville neighbors in May, offers 48 different soft serve flavors with an infinite amount of combinations.

Customers can order traditional flavors like vanilla, chocolate and strawberry or unique flavors like apple pie, root beer, red velvet cake, cotton candy and more. The soft serve is served in a cup or cone. Additional items include floats and ice cream nachos.

The walk-up window is open daily from noon to 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.goldiessoftserve.com or the establishment’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

ExploreRead More: New ice cream window opens in Washington Twp.

🍨 Tom & Dot’s Gelato Shop

Location: 36 A S. Main St. in Miamisburg

Details: Tom & Dot’s Gelato Shop opened its doors in June with an Italian aesthetic that is undeniable.

With 15 flavors of gelato and sorbetto offerings, customers can order anything from an afagato (an expresso drink with Madagascar vanilla bean gelato) to shakes and even nachos (cookie and oreo wafers with choice of gelato and caramel or chocolate sauce topped with whipped cream).

Gelato and sorbetto flavors are expected to rotate with seasonal offerings. Gelato flavors include pistachio, Belgium dark chocolate and lemon pie.

Summer hours for the gelato shop are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit the shop’s Facebook page.

ExploreRead More: Gelato shop opens in Miamisburg
About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

