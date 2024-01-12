3 things to know about Treasure Island Supper Club in Moraine before it reopens

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Former general manager Nancy Zechar and her husband, Mike Leach, are buying the longtime restaurant from owner Duane Isaacs.

Zechar had been an employee at the restaurant for 38 years.

2. Original menu returns🍴

Customers can expect the restaurant’s original menu featuring favorites like steak, prime rib, supreme salads, pork tenderloin sandwiches and much more.

Zechar noted customers can now get items from the lunch menu in the evening. For example, customers could not get a beef hot shot after 4 p.m. Now they can because the restaurant will have mashed potatoes and gravy on the menu at all times.

3. A destination restaurant🍴

Over the years, Treasure Island has became a destination restaurant. When GM (General Motors) was the backbone of the community, shift workers would come in for lunch and bring back their family for dinner, Zechar said.

Customers can step back in time with a visit to the quaint and classic restaurant, featuring the original décor from when it opened in 1961. Isaacs and his business partner, Glenn Thomas made a lot of renovations to the restaurant in the 1980s and Thomas did all of the woodwork. From the bar and tables, to the statues and stain glass, Thomas handmade it all in his basement, Zechar said.