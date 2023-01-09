4 new restaurants, bars coming to Troy

Soller, who worked in Troy for over 10 years with The Hobart Corporation, said he is a big fan of the town.

“We are looking forward to becoming a part of this community, creating a place for longtime fans and new guests to come and enjoy what we have to offer,” Soller said.

Old Scratch Pizza has locations at 812 S. Patterson Boulevard in Dayton, 440 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Centerville and 2450 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek.

Crafted & Cured 🍺

Crafted & Cured, the popular Wayne Avenue craft beer bar in downtown Dayton near the Oregon District that closed in mid-2020, announced plans last year to open a new location in Troy.

The popular craft beer bar, founded by local entrepreneurs Andy Routson and Christian Alvarez, opened in 2016 in District Provisions, located in the Dietz Block building. The site, built in 1886 at Wayne Avenue and Jones Street, features 60 taps of mostly craft beer in addition to ciders and wines along with a variety of meats, cheeses and charcuterie boards.

The new location at 8 S. Market Street had originally been planned to move into the Dayton Arcade but those plans didn’t materialize. The new location is larger and will offer an expansion of the services and offerings of the original location.

According to an email from Crafted & Cured last month, opening details are coming soon.

“The shelves are being stocked, the kegs are getting tapped, and the staff is getting hired,” the email said. “We look forward to welcoming you soon! Follow along by email and on social media for opening details.”

Miso 🍜

Speakeasy Ramen, a Springfield eatery that has been described as providing the best ramen in the state, is bringing a new eatery to Troy.

The restaurant applied for a liquor permit for 101 West Main Street with the State of Ohio Division of Liquor Control in Sept. 2021.

The restaurant will be called Miso, the Japanese name for a soybean-based soup, and operate in a former furniture store near Moeller Brew Barn downtown according to Brittany Waters, general manager of Speakeasy Ramen. Her aunt, Kim Frazier, was instrumental in setting up Speakeasy and is heading up the new venue along with a chef.

Frazier told Dayton.com the restaurant is coming along but an opening has not been scheduled.

Waters said Miso’s menu will feature more broth-based choices as well as ramen and sushi, although on a much bigger scale.

The Mayflower by A.M. Scott Distillery 🍸

An iconic building in downtown Troy, known as The Mayflower, will soon be the site of a live entertainment venue, craft cocktail bar and retail store.

According to a press release from A.M. Scott Distillery, Wes Martin, owner of Busted Brick Realty LLC., purchased the building and is planning to work with Anthony Scott, founder of A.M. Scott Distillery to bring the space back to life. Scott is the former co-owner of Moeller Brew Barn.

“After spending time in the beer industry, I decided to pursue a new path and develop a collection of spirits,” Scott said. “The Mayflower will provide a unique opportunity to try our collection of spirits, along with others, in a thoughtfully designed building.”

The space will also house Provisions Co., a curated collection of goods designed to celebrate Ohio’s rich history of innovation. According to the release, the brand was founded in 2019 by Jess Nielsen, chief marketing officer (CMO) for A.M. Scott Distillery. She is the former CMO of Moeller Brew Barn.

The building at 9 W. Main Street is expected to be completed in mid to late 2023. It will also feature a rooftop bar. The live entertainment venue will be for up-and-coming acts, the release said.