46 FREE CONCERTS: Levitt Pavilion Dayton announces diverse 2022 season

“Even within the genre, we were trying to look at different expressions of the genre,” Wagner said. “For instance, jazz isn’t just smooth jazz but also Dixieland jazz. We also wanted to create different opportunities for local artists to connect with new audiences and grow their fan base. We really believe music has the ability to unlock conversations and engage people in a way in which they gain a deeper understanding of one another. What’s happening on our lawn is an intersection of social impact in the arts. It’s a chain of change that we hope will strengthen the fabric of our community. Now more than ever it’s important for us to celebrate our cultural diversity.”

In addition, Levitt Pavilion Dayton plans to offer pop-up concerts around the city, specifically in under-resourced and marginalized communities. They are partnering with The Foodbank, Edgemont Community Center and Gem City Market, and hope to work with Westown Shopping Center. The Signature Levitt Summer Camp will also return to continue the importance of educational outreach.

“The camp was a huge success last summer,” Wagner said. “We see the camp as an ongoing partnership between us and Signature Educational Solutions. I’m really excited.”

Wagner also anticipates Levitt’s Juneteenth celebration, spearheaded by local poet and author Sierra Leone of aforementioned Signature Educational Solutions. The June 18 event will feature Grammy nominee Mumu Fresh with opening ceremonies being held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“An event like Juneteenth is very impactful for the artists,” Wagner said. “It is very moving to be a part of this kind of community celebration. All of our concerts represent that to some degree, but Juneteenth is unique unto itself.”

Caption Alt-rock/roots singer Amythyst Kiah will perform June 4, 2022, at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

Organizers also plan to embrace Pride Weekend with queer alt-rock/roots singer Amythyst Kiah.

“Having Amythyst Kiah here on the Saturday of Pride Weekend is our way of saying we celebrate the LGBTQ community,” Wagner said. “Everyone is welcome here and we want that to be clear.”

In 2021, after returning from an entirely virtual concert season, the Levitt Pavilion Dayton saw 87,363 people in attendance at 36 free concerts and 20 community gatherings – where community organizations and individuals rented the venue for their own events.

“As we enter our fifth season, we are honored at how quickly our city has embraced Levitt Dayton as a community asset,” Wagner said. “We see strangers become friends at these concerts, we see conversations happen between people that met because this space is activated. We feel very fortunate to be a part of this community building story.”

All concerts begin at 7 p.m. Guests are invited to bring picnic blankets, chairs, food, and beverages.

Levitt Pavilion is located at 134 S. Main St., Dayton.

Artist information provided by Levitt Pavilion Dayton.

For more information, visit LevittDayton.org.

2022 Eichelberger Concert Season at the Levitt Pavilion Dayton

Suenatron | Thursday, June 2 | 7 PM

Hailing from a legendary musical family, it’s no surprise brothers Mexia, and Giovanni Hernández would have an affinity for music. Following in the footsteps of their father Hernán Hernández of Los Tigres del Norte, the Hernández brothers combined their musical talents to produce music with a message. Inspired by the Bay Area sounds of groups such as Santana, Tower of Power, War, Los Tigres del Norte, and Los Humildes, they began mixing the musical sounds they heard growing up with rap and electronic music. Their sound is a direct result of their Mexican-American upbringing, in which households are accustomed to listening to an array of traditional Mexican music while simultaneously playing mainstream American music. In their six years together, Suenatron has already made a name for themselves with their first single “Sencillamente’' charted on the Billboard Hot 100 and their second single “Caramelo” dominated radio airwaves. Suenatron is a musical group creating a legacy all their own and in the years to come, this innovative group will be known for paving the way for new Latino sounds to emerge.

Caption Neo funk group, MojoFlo, will perform June 3, 2022, at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. Lead singer Amber Knicole is a Muse Machine alumna. CONTRIBUTED

MojoFlo | Friday, June 3 | 7 PM

Neo funk group, MojoFlo, is as known for their captivating stage performance as their infectious rhythms and catchy lyrics. Named “Best Band” by (614) Magazine for the last six years in a row, this band is a powerhouse. In combining hard hitting horns, seductive melodies and a meticulously crafted stage show, MojoFlo has built a fiercely loyal fanbase. Their dynamic live shows feature the group’s vivacious vocalist Amber Knicole. From aerial performances and Soul Train lines to hula hoop choreography and near-cringe-inducing leaps off the drum riser in 6-inch heels this lady has a knack for leaving audiences enthralled.

Amythyst Kiah (Opening: Heather Redman & the Reputation) | Saturday, June 4 | 7 PM

Amythyst Kiah’s Rounder Records debut, Wary + Strange, marks the glorious combination of two vastly different worlds: the iconoclastic alt-rock that first sparked her musical passion and the roots/old-time music scene where she’s found breakout success in recent years. With an unforgettable voice that’s both unfettered and exquisitely controlled, Kiah’s standout “Black Myself’' earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best American Roots Song and won Song of the Year at the 2019 Folk Alliance International Awards. Her goals are to connect with her audience by relaying personal experiences to them and also to keep growing as an artist, which means trusting the process and doing whatever it takes to make a great record.

Kaleta & Super Yamba Band | Thursday, June 9 | 7 PM

Brooklyn’s Kaleta & Super Yamba Band are fronted by Afrobeat and Juju veteran Leon Ligan-Majek a.k.a. Kaleta. The singer/guitarist from the West African country of Benin Republic lived his adolescent life in Lagos, Nigeria where Afrobeat was born. Kaleta’s guitar chops earned him decades of touring and recording with Fela Kuti, King Sunny Ade, Lauryn Hill and more. Kaleta got his start in the late 70s performing in church and was soon after picked up by iconic Jujumaster and world music pioneer King Sunny Ade. Now based in New York City, Kaleta has been leading Super Yamba Band since 2017. Their debut album was included on Bandcamp’s “Best Albums of Summer 2019″ list and two of the songs were chosen for the ABC/Hulu Series, “High Fidelity” starring Zoe Kravitz. Kaleta and his band have also erupted onto the stages and video screens of major music festivals and music publications across the US. Collaborating over several years with Senegalese griot and talking drum master Modou Mbenge was a defining moment in the development of Super Yamba’s sound and the musician’s understanding of the African music tradition.

Levitt National Tour Presents The New Respects | Friday, June 10 | 7PM

Levitt National Tour presents this energetic family affair dubbed “New Artist You Need to Know” by Rolling Stone, for an electrifying evening of danceable pop, soul and rock & roll!

Seryn | Saturday, June 11 | 7 PM

Indie-folk band, Seryn, is a genre-bending group incorporating traditional elements that collide with modern concepts. Playing both intimate theatre and large festival stages, Seryn has been seen at Telluride Bluegrass Fest and CMJ Fest and was named Paste Magazine’s No. 1 “Best of SXSW.” Their cinematic music has also been used in film and TV by Disney, Wells Fargo, VH1, MTV, and more.

Isaiah Sharkey | Thursday, June 16 | 7 PM

A native Chicagoan, Isaiah Sharkey spent his early years living in Cabrini Green. Coming from a musical household, Isaiah was introduced to music at the age of four and decided he wanted to be a guitarist. He learned about different musical genres/styles from gospel music, from growing up in the church, to jazz, R&B, blues, rock and funk music. It wasn’t long after that Isaiah was noticed by other musicians in the Chicago area for being a young, new talent. In 2009, Isaiah started working with artist D’angelo on his third album, “Black Messiah,” which won the 2015 Grammy award for best R&B album. Based on his work and contribution to the project, Isaiah received his first Grammy and has worked, recorded, and toured with several world-renown and Grammy award winning artists including John Mayer, Patti Labelle, Christopher Martin of Coldplay, Mike Posner, Keith Urban, Brian Mcknight, Boyz II Men, and many others. Isaiah Sharkey is poised to take center stage as he fuses together his background in rock, gospel, jazz, R&B, blues, and funk to create an original sound with an unmistakable dose of soul.

We Banjo 3 | Friday, June 17 | 7 PM

Debuting in the U.S. in 2012, We Banjo 3 has since emerged as fast-rising touring darlings in the country that two of the members now call home. The Galway, Ireland, and Nashville-based quartet, comprising two sets of brothers, Enda & Fergal Scahill and Martin & David Howley, continually push musical boundaries while maintaining an unwavering devotion to the essential audience experience. WB3 seamlessly converges the shared and varied traditions of Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic music with pop-sensible songcraft to create a truly unique and gratifying signature sound. Live on stage, their songs carry the listener along until, at the perfect moment, the band crescendos into catchy choruses with pitch perfect harmonies. We Banjo 3 deliver their music with such palpable rapport, stunning precision, and infectious energy, it’s impossible to pigeonhole what kind of listener might suddenly consider themselves a WB3 fan.

Caption Grammy nominee Mumu Fresh will perform June 18, 2022, at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

Juneteenth Concert ft. Mumu Fresh | Saturday, June 18 | 7 PM

Mumu Fresh (also known as Maimouna Youssef) is a GRAMMY-Nominated, Indigenous Music award winning, Musical Ambassador for the US, former elected Governor of The DC Chapter of The Recording Academy & an Ambassador of The Black Music Collective. Mumu Fresh has shared the stage and or collaborated with the likes of Dave Chappelle, The Roots, Salaam Remi, D Smoke Anderson Paak, Bruno Mars, Femi Kuti, Zap Mama, Nas, Jill Scott, Ed Sheeran, Common, Raphael Saadiq & Tobe Nwigwe just to name a few. Mumu Fresh’s music and philanthropic endeavours has been featured in publications such as Variety, Ebony, Essence, BET, NPR, Al-Jazeera, Rolling Stone, Afro Punk & more.

John Doe Folk Trio | Thursday, June 23 | 7 PM

The John Doe Folk Trio is the latest project from the X frontman. Formed in his home of Austin, Texas, the trio recorded Doe’s latest album “Fables in a Foreign Land” and consists of Doe, bassist Kevin Smith and drummer Conrad Choucron. John continues to act these days but more sporadically as his touring schedule has become more demanding. He continues to write poetry and has even taught workshops from time to time. Doe’s previous life in Tennessee, Wisconsin & Baltimore was a great and fertile time but new music and social changes led him to events that created a life in art.

Altered Five Blues Band | Friday, June 24 |7 PM

Upon the release of its 2019 album “Ten Thousand Watts,” Altered Five Blues Band was praised by Mike O’Cull of Rock and Blues Muse. He called the band “a barn-burning outfit from Milwaukee, Wisconsin that puts down a roots-rocking sound with the lumens required to light up any crowd within earshot.”

Joslyn & the Sweet Compression | Saturday, June 25 | 7 PM

After cultivating her dynamic voice and performance skills in backup roles and stage plays, Joslyn Hampton teamed with her stepfather, Marty Charters (a touring guitarist and songwriter who has shared the stage with legends such as Junior Wells, Buddy Guy, and Van Morrison), to compose a captivating set of tunes and assemble an ace band. Joslyn & The Sweet Compression combine to deliver a hook-filled mix of funk and soul on their self-titled debut album, released in 2019. A headlining favorite at regional clubs and music festivals, they are poised to engage fans across the country with widespread touring in 2022.

Mike Mains & the Branches | Thursday, July 7 | 7 PM

Mike Mains and The Branches is a pop-rock band based in Michigan. Since their conception in 2012, the group has built a reputation for their fantastical instrumentation and unforgettable live performances. Mains began writing songs early in his career between shifts at a casino, which is an apt illustration of Mains perspective on life: it’s a comedy, a tragedy, and a fairytale. It’s that perspective that laces itself throughout the band’s catalog, where the songs make you dance while lyrics make you cry. Their goal, especially in their live shows, is to strap you into a rollercoaster you never want to get off. Although their agenda remains the same—to combat numbness with joy, pain, and wings to fly—this latest pursuit is more of an honest reflection in the struggle to love. The result is an infectious and colorful album full of tragedy, comedy, and the freedom to forget fairytales.

Caption Folk band, The Tillers, will perform July 8, 2022, at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

The Tillers (Opening: Stringus Khan) | Friday, July 8 | 7 PM

The Tillers have been thumping their own distinctive sound of string band style folk music for a decade, riding it all over the country and across the sea. Four studio albums and one live record have won praise as modern folk storytellers of the national soundscape. They continue to plot their travels around the map, electrifying new places and making new friends wherever they go. From place to place, they carry with them more instruments, new songs, and funnier stories. They are Cincinnati’s traveling minstrels.

Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience | Saturday, July 9 | 7 PM

For 40 years, two-time GRAMMY award winning artist Terrance Simien and 8th generation Louisiana Creole, has been shattering the myths about what his indigenous Zydeco roots music is and is not. 2019 marked Simien’s 34th consecutive New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival–the gold standard for diversity in American roots music. In 2021 Simien led the effort to have Allen Toussaint’s “Southern Nights” become the first Louisiana State song ever written by an African American artist/composer. Simien was also the recipient of the prestigious Foundation for Louisiana Worldmakers unrestricted grant with priority to BIPOC artists. He was one of 30 awarded out of 360 applications, and the only from his part of the state and genre.

Luke Winslow-King | Thursday, July 14 | 7 PM

Luke Winslow-King is a guitarist, singer, producer, and songwriter. Having spent more than fifteen years in New Orleans, his work is an eclectic mix that combines delta blues, folk music, traditional jazz, and roots rock & roll. His songs blend contemporary ideas with styles from bygone eras, producing a sound that is rustic, urbane, elegant, and entirely his own. Recorded in Memphis, Tennessee, Winslow-King’s seventh full-length album “If These Walls Could Talk” is set to be released May 2022 on Ghost River Records. Like all Winslow-King’s work, “If These Walls Could Talk” continues to propel rugged roots to the vanguard of modern artistic sensibility.

Caption For two decades, Will Hoge has carried the torch for American rock and roll. He'll appear July 15, 2022, at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

Will Hoge | Friday, July 15 | 7 PM

For two decades, Will Hoge has carried the torch for American rock & roll, carving out his own blue- collar sound rooted in amplified guitars, melodic hooks, southern soul, and rootsy stomp. Will Hoge remains a mainstay of the Americana landscape, hitting the road year after year, turning new pages of a career whose twists and turns—including Number One hits, a near-death experience, major-label record deals, and hard-won independence— sound like stuff of some long-lost movie script. Maybe that’s why Tiny Little Movies, his eleventh album, feels so cinematic. For the self-produced Tiny Little Movies, Hoge chose to highlight the raw chemistry of his road band. There’s a classic, rock & roll centerpiece to everything this band does, but it’s still a group of four different people, and we all bring different influences to the table,” says Hoge, who turned to Grammy-winning producer/engineer Matt Ross-Spang to mix the album at Sam Phillips Recording. Hoge right now is at his best: raw, amplified, and inspired, with enough hunger to keep him inspired and enough content meant to add perspective to his rougher edges.

Sarob | Saturday, July 16 | 7 PM

Sarob blends hip hop and neo-soul with earnest self-reflection and radiant sensuality. A vocal style reminiscent of Dweleand D’Angelo and a rap proficiency inspired by J. Cole and Slum Village, Sarob’s engaging live performances are accompanied by his band and background singers. In Sarob’s words, “My music documents my journey to fulfillment and hopefully encourages people to pursue it as well, instead of accepting things that aren’t true to them. We don’t deserve anything less than a meaningful life—that’s what I want people to get from my art.”

Caption Puzzle of Light will perform July 21, 2022, at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. PHOTO BY ANDY SNOW

Puzzle of Light with the Elements | Thursday, July 21 | 7 PM

Puzzle of Light

“Puzzle of Light . . . is a world-flavored quintet with roots reaching deep into jazz, blues, folk, African Rhythms, Middle Eastern harmonies, Brazilian chords, and old-world sounds. The band leaps nimbly from one inspiration to the next, wrapping them all in the signature Puzzle sound; during one set, listeners might hear sources as varied as Van Morrison, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Leonard Cohen, Duke Ellington, Sting, Stanley Turrentine, John Hyatt and Dave Brubeck, among numerous original tunes.”-Duante Beddingfield, Dayton City Paper, May 2012.

The Elements

Michael and Rick have known each other since their high school days in the late sixties. It was also then they first heard Sandy playing in local coffee houses. When Sharon hit the Dayton scene in the early eighties, it didn’t take long for all of them to recognize kindred spirits, rich in collaborative possibilities. In 1997, their first collaboration, Do You Remember This?, sold out the 2,000 seats of Memorial Hall in Dayton, Ohio. The Elements are drawn to melodies, harmonies and rhythms that call out to them with a feeling generated or a memory triggered, regardless of the source. Add the excitement of Sharon’s step dancing and you have a show that brings Modern American Folk and Traditional Music to a new level of entertainment.

Jimmy Leach’s Jazztet | Friday, July 22 | 7 PM

Trumpeter and singer Jimmy Leach plays and sings the great jazz standards of the 20th century. With a lyrical tenor voice and flawless trumpet technique, Jimmy brings to life the music of George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Hoagy Carmichael, Dorothy Fields, Johnny Mercer, Harold Arlen, Duke Ellington, Richard Rodgers, and Jerome Kern. Leach’s music is a smooth combination of these artists which bring about a unique sounding jazz composition.

Miller and the Other Sinners (Opening: Bohemian Funk) | Saturday, July 23 | 7 PM

During the recording of his solo album, Poisons Sipped, David Michael Miller, members of the world famous Campbell Brothers and a small ensemble of both internationally known and talented musicians came together to form, “Miller and The Other Sinners.” Miller and The Other Sinners is a nationally touring Southern Soul band from Buffalo, NY, bringing a blend of gut bucket delta grit, Memphis soul, gospel spirit and funky rhythm and blues. Since August of 2015, they have performed over 700 shows across 21 states and Canada from house parties to festivals. They have an unforgettable show filled with infectious grooves and tremendous musicianship all supporting well written songs that really connect.

Caption Scottish guitarist Davy Holt will perform July 28, 2022, at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

Davy Holt | Thursday, July 28 | 7 PM

Currently residing in Inverness Scotland, Davy has sung and played guitar since he was seven years old and first appeared on stage a year later with his musical heroes, the Scottish Folk duo Gaberlunzie. He recorded his first album ‘Keeping Folk Alive’ at the age of twelve and turned professional when he was twenty. Since then, he has become a popular and well-known face around Scotland and performed regularly throughout Europe, North America, and the Middle East. During his career he has recorded and released 10 albums and his music is featured regularly on radio stations across the United Kingdom, including the BBC. With valuable experience and great music, Holt is on track to continue his success.

Incendio | Friday, July 29 | 7 PM

The acclaimed Los-Angeles-based group INCENDIO performs original “world guitar” compositions, featuring incredible guitar-playing across a variety of genres: Latin, Middle-Eastern, and Celtic Grooves. Formed in 1999, the group has 10 CD’s and 2 DVD’s available internationally, variously hitting the Billboard, CMJ, NAV, and Amazon charts. Averaging over 150 shows a year since 2000, INCENDIOs live performance is an explosive improvisatory journey, garnering tremendous audience response in such diverse venues as the Strawberry Music Festival in Yosemite, the Sundance Film Festival, National Gallery of Art in Washington DC, California World Festival, the national Levitt Pavilions, and many more across the U.S.

Empire Strikes Brass with Intergalactic Space Force | Saturday, July 30 | 7 PM

Asheville, NC-based Brass Funk Rock band Empire Strikes Brass has a lot to say with a big sound. Full of serious groove from a thumping rhythm section highlighted by lush horn arrangements played by a thick horn section, the band’s compositional roots as well as its creative and collaborative soul contribute a lot of depth in their original tunes and covers that speak volumes to ESB’s evolution. The Band’s debut album was tapped as one of the year’s top 100 releases by WNCW 88.7 radio. Recording for their 3rd studio album will be taking place between shows in 2022 as the band writes and masters their new sounds while on tour.

Caption The Deron Bell Smooth Jazz Band will perform Aug. 4, 2022, at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

The Deron Bell Smooth Jazz Band | Thursday, August 4 | 7 PM

Deron Bell is a Music Director, Keyboardist, Bass Player, Producer, Composer and Recording Artists with an amazing band that has shared the stage with many national recording artists opening for Ledisi, Wyclef Jean, Boney James, Rachelle Ferrell, Mint Condition, The Stylistics, Kirk Franklin, and many others. Bell is currently the Music Director for The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC). The Deron Bell Smooth Jazz Band will be performing a high energy show that encompasses a Jazzy R&B Motown Funk flavor with audience participation.

The Foxies (Opening: Clemmer) | Friday, August 5 | 7 PM

A modern power trio built on thrashing punk energy and the hypnotic pageantry of electronic pop, the foxies feral brand of rock is just now emerging, despite more than half a decade of restless prowling. They’ve already built a loyal following through euphoric live shows and snarling, self-styled recordings, preaching empowerment and sharp-toothed individuality at maximum volume. But with the new ep, growing up is dead, they’ve found a brave new creative focus – evidence that rock ‘n’ roll is very much alive.

Caption R&B singer/actor Tony Terry will perform Aug. 6, 2022, at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

Tony Terry & Vibe5 | Saturday, August 6 | 7 PM

Tony Terry is an American R&B Singer/Actor who was born March 12, 1964, in Pinehurst, NC. By the time he was seven he began realizing that he had a natural talent for singing. He started to truly embrace his artistry at the age of 23. Tony was mesmerized with the television show Fame, which inspired him to attend Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C. Tony went on to become a background vocalist for the pop group Sweet Sensation, and the hip hop group, The Boogie Boys. His stage performances will make you laugh, cry, and be inspired, but still make you want to get your party on. Tony has no plan of slowing down anytime soon with a new hit single on the way!

John King | Thursday, August 11 | 7 PM

Drive, paired with raw talent and business savvy took award winning #1 songwriter and breakout country artist, John King, out of a little mountain town in Georgia and into the spotlight. As an artist, King draws inspiration from his parents, his college days, and megastars like Garth Brooks. As King puts it, “Entertaining a crowd, meeting the fans, hearing their stories, seeing them have the time of their lives...that is what God put me here to do... that’s my passion.”

Jackie Venson | Friday, August 12 | 7 PM

Jackie Venson is a multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter known for her beautifully complex music and blazing guitar skills. Born and raised in Austin, Texas, Jackie has played to crowds across the world. With the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, the cancellation of her entire tour schedule, and the wave of social change sweeping across the country, Jackie committed herself to releasing more music than ever before, connecting with her fans directly, and speaking up about the change she wanted to see in her city and country. Her latest album ‘Love Transcends’, released in September 2021, is her first collection of music to focus on a central genre - the blues. With the uncertainty of the times we’re living in, one thing holds true for Jackie Venson - she’s going to play her music, speak her truth, and spread as much joy as she can doing it.

Freekbass & The Bump Assembly | Saturday, August 13 | 7 PM

Freekbass has cemented himself as a groundbreaking bass player and funk guru. His innovative styling, including his signature double thumb strumming technique, has garnered critical acclaim and a cult fan following. Freekbass has devoted his craft to push the funk forward by harnessing the Cincinnati sound and merging it with universal influences that bring the funk to the present with the spirit of the future.

Caption Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats will perform Aug. 18, 2022, at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

Lee Rocker (of the Stray Cats) (Opening: Nick Kizirnis) | Thursday, August 18 | 7 PM

Lee Rocker made his mark singing, playing, standing on, spinning and rocking his giant upright bass as a founding member of the Grammy-nominated music group, the STRAY CATS. The Stray Cats sold over 10 million albums, garnered 23 gold and platinum certified records, and were among the early music-videos pioneers of MTV. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has included their hit “Rock this Town” as one of the ‘500 Most-Important Songs in Rock history’. From appearing on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine, as the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live,” to headlining the world’s biggest festivals and touring with the Rolling Stones, Lee Rocker has seen and done it all! In concerts, Lee shares behind-the-scenes stories of his epic career in the music business. He ‘rocks every town’ and leaves every audience cheering on their feet!

The Nth Power | Friday, August 19 | 7 PM

Proving that soul music can be exponentially greater than the sum of its parts, The Nth Power is on admission to share the light. Formed during an impromptu late-night jam at Jazz Fest 2012 in New Orleans, the relentlessly funky and soulful band believe in music as a higher power tapping into an energy that is simultaneously sexy and spiritual, with songs that will inspire audiences to dance, groove, make love or just stand there with goose bumps. Female powerhouse Nikki Glaspie was Beyonce’s world-touring drummer for five years before she joined Ivan Neville’s New Orleans funk outfit, Dumpstaphunk. Bassist Nate Edgar of Groovechild and John Brown’s Body perfectly complements singer and guitarist Nick Cassarino who came from the Jennifer Hartswick Band and toured with BigDaddy Kane. Simply put, there is something magical happening in this band, and they’re only just getting started. Together, TheNth Power wants to change lives through a message of musical love and understanding.

Caption The Black Opry Revue will perform Aug. 20, 2022, at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

Black Opry | Saturday, August 20 | 7 PM

Black Opry is a home for Black artists and Black fans of country, blues, folk, and Americana music. Country music has been made by and loved by Black people since its conception. For just as long, we have been overlooked and disregarded in the genre by fans and executives. Black Opry wants to change that and invite you to discover, support and enjoy the Black artists that make magic in this space. The Black Opry Revue showcases the diversity in sound and stories that Black artists offer to these genres.

Jenny and the Mexicats | Thursday, August 25 | 7 PM

Jenny and the Mexicats is a fusion of nationalities and personalities, a band that has a very particular history. The band had its beginnings in Madrid in June 2008. It all started when Icho (double bass) invited Jenny to live in Madrid. Jenny in her 20s had come to the right place. Icho called the best guitarist he knew, Pantera, a guitarist with very versatile flamenco technique; they had played together for many years in a rockabilly and punk band in their hometown in Mexico. Pantera proposed to a colleague that he played with in the world of flamenco and he played the cajon. David, an extraordinary Spanish cajon player. And that’s how they all got together. Fused with multiple amazing factors, their sound is a prime example of where they came from.

NexLevel | Friday, August 26 | 7 PM

In 2000, Columbus, Ohio based guitarist Mark Jackson and Keyboardist Jesse Thompson were asked to play at his nephew’s wedding—a gathering that gave rise to one of the city’s most popular and eclectic jazz fusion bands. When the person printing the wedding program needed a band name, Jackson came up with the clever moniker NexLevel—so that, as Jackson recalls, “when people say it, it sounds good and tells everyone who we are and catapults us where we want to go”. The band explores an eclectic soul jazz fusion route that keeps their powerful grooves and melodies strong while increasing the sonic textures, improvisations, rock guitar and funky bass elements. “We’re having a lot of fun now, making music that’s soulful and high energy, but very mixed from track to track. Each tune puts the listener in a very different environment, but the power of emotion ties them all together.”

Caption The pop/soul of Honey & Blue will be showcased Aug. 27, 2022, at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

Honey & Blue (Opening: Gabe Maas & the Bruins) | Saturday, August 27 | 7 PM

Honey & Blue, a self-described blend of pop and soul, is fronted by singer/songwriters Adam Darling and Stephanie Amber. The band most recently released their full-length album ‘Bloom’ which features 10 new songs, one of which is produced by, and featuring, world renowned musician Charlie Hunter, who has worked with the likes of D’Angelo, John Mayer, Mos Def, Norah Jones, and countless others. Honey & Blue have been featured on ABC Good Morning Columbus and Broad and High (PBS). The band was chosen as music ambassadors of Ohio, and they were handpicked to travel to Chicago for the ASAE annual conference to perform for over 2,000 people as a representation of the Ohio music scene. Honey & Blue look to expand on their accolades and seamlessly improve their unique sound.

Pimps of Joytime | Thursday, September 1 | 7 PM

When it comes to throwing a party, the Pimps of Joytime raise the bar with swag and substance. Dubbed “raucous and captivating” by Okay Player, and “Visceral in all of the best ways possible” by PopMatters, The Pimps artfully blend Brooklyn beat, New Orleans soul, and world funk. Created by Grammy nominated producer Brian J in 2007, the Pimps of Joytime have released five studio albums and toured extensively building a loyal international following. Over the past decade, the group’s grassroots following mobilized from the underground club scene in New York to sell out historic venues like the Fillmore in San Francisco and earn top billing at music festivals across the US and Europe. Quite simply, the Pimps’ dancefloor is magnetic. Word spreads to the wise when you pair high-caliber musicianship with melodies and beats that are as universally enticing as they are unconventional.

Caption Zak Baalbaki, one of the leading Arabic entertainers in the U.S., will perform with his band Sept. 2, 2022, at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

Zak Baalbaki & Band | Friday, September 2 | 7 PM

Zak Baalbaki pours his entire heart and dedication into his work. That is why he is one of the leading Arabic entertainers in the U.S.A. At the age of 13, he performed in his first talent show while still in middle school. His love for music quickly grew so in high school, he decided to join the choir. He graduated from Fordson High School in 1995 and continued even further to obtain an associate’s degree in Architectural construction from Henry Ford Community Colleg. Zak’s true love of music and the encouragement that he receives from a live audience delivers nothing less than an excellent performance each and every time he is on stage. Zak Baalbaki is definitely a promising star with an extraordinary talent and we expect more success day after day for our talented performer as he truly pours his entire heart and dedication into his work.

David Poe with Blake Morgan and Janita | Saturday, September 3 | 7 PM

“David Poe gives the singer-songwriter genre a much-needed jolt.”—Rolling Stone. David Poe returns with his stirring new single “People Clap Hands.” Poe has toured the world with Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Tori Amos, The Jayhawks, and Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze. Transplanted from the American Midwest to New York City, David Poe served as the sound engineer at CBGB’s 313 Gallery before signing with Sony/Epic.

Blake Morgan

“Maverick recording artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Blake Morgan’s studio chops, smart lyrics, and gift for the melodic twist have earned him a loyal critical and commercial following.”—All Music Guide “He’s got killer pop-rock instincts … a natural when it comes to fashioning sharp melodies and catchy choruses.”—The Washington Post. Morgan’s unprecedented six-year run of sold-out concerts at New York City’s Rockwood Music Hall has fueled an extraordinary string of headlining performances around the globe. In the studio, Morgan has recorded and produced music’s brightest luminaries, from Lenny Kravitz to Lesley Gore.

Caption Janita, specializing in rock with an edge, will perform with David Poe and Blake Morgan Sept. 3, 2022, at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

Janita

“Janita is creating a timeless, sensuous, musical mosaic that deserves to be heard.”—Billboard Magazine. Following two single premieres on Spotify’s coveted New Music Friday playlist and racking up over half a million views for her music videos for singles “Digging In The Dirt” and “Not What You’re Used To,” Janita has won a new-found global audience. Already an iconic music figure in her native Finland, the long-time New York City resident has enjoyed critical acclaim fused with commercial success. Baeble Music praises Janita, stating “Combining the vocal intensity of Bat for Lashes’ Natasha Khanwith the turbulent rock edge of St. Vincent, Janita continues to mark herself as an artist capable of producing music of great beauty and unsettling power.’’

Jocelyn and Chris | Thursday, September 8 | 7 PM

These blues/rock siblings have performed at numerous music festivals and venues across the country such as Sundance Film Festival, CMJ Festival, South by Southwest, and Hollywood’s The Viper Room.

Burnt Sugar Arkestra | Friday, September 9 | 7 PM

Founded by Village Voice icon Greg Tate and co-led with Dayton, Ohio monster bassist Jared Michael Nickerson since 1999, Burnt Sugar the Arkestra Chamber is a sprawling band of musicians whose prodigious personnel allows them to freely juggle a wide swath of the experimental soul-jazz-hip hop spectrum. Burnt Sugar was originally conceived as a forum for the New York area improvisational musician to compose, record and perform material which reflects the breadth and depth of American diaspora music in the 21st century. Rather than limit themselves to the straight jackets that the commercial recording industry uses to market contemporary Black Music, Burnt Sugar freely moves amongst many styles, eras and genres to devise its own exciting hybrids.

Caption Carlene Carter, daughter of country music legends June Carter Cash and Carl Smith, and granddaughter of "Mother" Maybelle Carter of the original historic Carter Family, will perform Sept. 10, 2022, at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

Carlene Carter | Saturday, September 10 | 7 PM

Carlene Carter comes full circle with her latest CD, Carter Girl, on Rounder Records. As the daughter of country music legends June Carter Cash and Carl Smith, and granddaughter of “Mother” Maybelle Carter of the original historic Carter Family, Carlene said it was her lifelong goal to make this record. Producing her next album, Little Acts of Treason, in 1995, Carlene got her father Carl Smith out of retirement for a duet of his hit “Loose Talk.” Wherever she performs, Carlene knows that she is doing her part to honor those who came before her, in her own way. Nearly a century after their first recordings changed the course of American music, that circle remains unbroken by Carlene Carter.

TBA | Thursday, September 15 | 7 PM

Artist to be announced at end of June.

Music of India ft. TasteFull Band | Friday, September 16 | 7 PM

This evening of locally curated music features saxophonist Aditya Phadke, Bollywood Playback singer Sanjeevani Bhelande, and Cincinnati rock band TasteFull.

Cincinnati is no stranger to rock music, but few can describe the energy and depth of creativity emanating from this four-piece Cincinnati-native rock group. In a little under a year, Tastefull transformed themselves from a backyard jam session into a fully-fledged rock production, working with friends and connections to establish their presence within many different avenues of Cincinnati music. This is the Cincinnati band that never sleeps - and when they say they’re independent, they mean it. Their much-anticipated debut single “Oxygen” was released in April 2020, drawing immediate attention within the region and earning them features and interviews on well-known radio stations. Their roots in a diverse selection of psychedelic genres concoct an authentically ethereal energy in their live music, while their original compositions weave their varied influences with a modern sensibility. Much has been said about this fiery group, but Alice Cooper himself may have said it best - “TasteFull is the deja new.”

Caption Dayton funk pioneers Lakeside will perform Sept. 17, 2022 at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

Lakeside | Saturday, September 17 | 7 PM

The Lakeside journey began when a group of high school students from Ohio formed a band made up of talented musicians and a ferocious stamina that has sustained them for more than 27-years. Formerly known as the Ohio Lakeside Express, their travel has taken them throughout the world opening for legends like Redd Foxx, Eddie Kendricks and many others. Recording moguls Motown, ABC and Solars have felt the Lakeside vibe producing many of the “Fantastic Voyage” mega hits that took the music industry by storm. The sound of funk hits such as “All The Way Live,” “Raid” and “Outrageous,” are known to draw people to the dance floor like a magnet to metal.

Blessing Offor | Sunday, September 18 | 7 PM

Sometimes all it takes is five minutes with someone to know they’re special. With his infectious joy that encourages a sense of contentment, thought provoking lyrics that elicit a second listen and an inviting voice that draws you in like a familiar friend, Blessing Offor proves that by simply being who he is. He is indeed special. As the second artist signed to Chris Tomlin’s Bower & Bow imprint, in partnership with Univers/Capitol Cristian Music Group, Blessing is poised to share his thoughtfully crafted pop instincts and unique perspective with the world.