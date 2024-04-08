5 breweries in Miami Valley to release eclipse-themed beer

Here are a list of breweries and what they plan to offer:

Branch & Bone Artisan Ales

Location: 905 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Details: The brewery will open at noon on Monday, April 8 to celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime experience with a pair of eclipse themed beers: Barrel Aged Adjunct Stout and Hazy IPA can release. There will be a food vendor on site. For more information, visit the brewery’s Facebook page (@branchandboneales).

Full Circle Brewgarden

Location: 324 Union Blvd., Englewood

Details: Full Circle Brewgarden is hosting a gardening in the dark event noon to 8 p.m. Monday, April 8. The brewery will release a Black IPA and Company 7 BBQ will be on-site. There will also be an astronomer and solar telescope available. For more information, visit the brewery/kombuchery’s Facebook page (@fullcirclebrewgarden).

Moeller Brew Barn

Location: 214 W. Main St., Troy.

Details: The brewery is throwing a Solar Eclipse Patio Party from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 8. Their kitchen will be open, in addition to solar eclipse inspired beer and cocktails. For more information, visit Moeller Brew Barn’s Facebook page (@moellerbrewbarntroy).

Municipal Brew Works

Location: 20 High St. Box 19, Hamilton

Details: Municipal Brew Works will open at noon on Monday, April 8 with its Path of Totality brew on tap. Although it’s labeled as a German Altbier, Goodman said it really isn’t a true Altbier. The brewery will have Glow in the Dark cups and Path of Totality T-Shirts available for purchase. Mexi Q will be on site serving food.

Warped Wing Brewing Company

Location: 26 Wyandot St., Dayton

Details: Warped Wing Brewing Company is celebrating the total eclipse with the tapping of a new beer — Out Of The Light IPA. It’s a light, fruity, mildly bitter beer with a dry finish. The Dayton Taproom will open at 4 p.m. Monday, April 8. Warped Wing’s other taprooms in Springboro, Mason and Huber Heights will open at 11 a.m. There will be limited quantities of eclipse glasses available at those three locations. For more information, visit the brewery’s Facebook page (@warpedwing).