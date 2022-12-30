5 restaurants coming soon to Huber Heights

“We do a lot of beers and what not with coffee from different local roasters,” co-owner Jerrod Fisher said. “We talked a lot at the brewery about adding coffee service during the day time, but we really didn’t have a good way to do it space wise.”

B-Side Coffee Bar, expected to open in January, will have a full-scale coffee service with everything from drip coffee to espresso, lattes and teas, Fisher said.

The Heights Café, located at 6178 Chambersburg Road, closed in August after 12 years in business. Fisher said this was the perfect opportunity for them to acquire a kitchen space, more seating and a place to serve coffee. Customers will eventually be able to move between both spaces as well.

Fisher owns the brewery and now coffee bar with his two business partners, Mike Meholick and Greg Caso.

🍪 Crumbl Cookies

Crumbl Cookies is holding a grand opening at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13 at its newest Dayton-area location.

The new store is located in the vacant, south corner space next to Premier Health Urgent Care in the North Heights Plaza at 8288 Old Troy Pike.

Since opening its doors three years ago, Crumbl Cookies has expanded to over 300 bakeries in 36 states nationwide. The company recently expanded to the Miami Valley with its first store opening in February at 1520 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Township. Its second store, located at 2260 N. Fairfield Road, Suite G in Beavercreek, opened in July.

For more information about Crumbl Cookies, visit www.crumblcookies.com.

🍕 Cassano’s Pizza King

Cassano’s Pizza King has plans to relocate its restaurant at 5118 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights to the former spot of Chicka Wing.

CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III confirmed the move is expected to happen in March or April.

“We have a lot better visibility there,” Cassano said. “The location we currently have now is kind of hidden a little bit.”

Along with the move, Cassano said the new Huber Heights location will feature a pick-up window and new concept dining room with décor depicting subway titles, the history of the company and a family atmosphere — similar to the Xenia location. The dining room is expected to seat 40 people whereas their current location seats 12, Cassano said.

Cassano’s Pizza has 33 locations across the Dayton area. For more information, visit www.cassanos.com.

🌮 Mr. Pollo Mexican Grill

Mr. Pollo Mexican Grill, located at 4480 Powell Road in a space that formerly housed a tortilla bakery, is expected to open in mid-January, according to the owners’ representative.

The soon-to-be restaurant is located in the Powell Plaza Shopping Center at Old Troy Pike and Powell Road. The space previously housed Pancho’s Place, a restaurant that offered Mexican and American-themed dishes with an emphasis on seafood.

Don Millard, manager of zoning and code enforcement for the city of Huber Heights, said the permitting and inspection process for occupancy is underway in addition to a review of proposed signage for the site.

🍤 Sands Seafood & Sports Bar

A new sports bar with seafood could be coming soon to the Huber Center just off of Brandt Pike and Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights.

According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, MNIR Ventures LLC DBA Sands Seafood & Sports Bar applied for D1, D2, D3 and D3A permits on Nov. 25 for 6250-6254 Chambersburg Road.

A banner was hung at the soon-to-be restaurant that appears to be housed where Deroma Italian Restaurant was formerly located, right beside the City of Huber Heights Division of Water & Wastewater.