5 things to do at the LEGO Fan Convention next weekend in Dayton

1. The Fan Zone

The Fan Zone will feature fan-built LEGO creations by some of the world’s best LEGO fan builders. Organizers say this will include fans from Ohio.

2. Professional LEGO Artists

Guests will have a chance to participate in meet-and-greets with some of the top LEGO artists in the world.

Professional LEGO artist Jonathan Lopes from San Diego, California, will showcase over 30 of his select LEGO displays including an 8-foot high model of New York City’s Woolworth Building. He will be available to talk to attendees about his life as a professional LEGO artist and how they, too, can be LEGO master builders, the press release said.

Chicago-based LEGO artist Rocco Buttliere will also attend, bringing over 50 massive LEGO models of famous landmarks from around the world.

3. LEGO Retail

There will be plenty of LEGO merchandise and goodies available for purchase.

4. “Star Wars” Zone

“Star Wars” fans unite! Guests will have a chance to build spaceships and much more with thousands of LEGO “Star Wars”-themed bricks.

5. The Building Zone

Guests will get the chance to build and create with thousands of LEGO bricks.

Tickets are available at www.brickuniverse.com/dayton for $15. Organizers say tickets do sell out, so booking early is advised.