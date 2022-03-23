8 events to check out in Dayton this weekend

Where: Roberts Convention Centre, 123 Gano Road, Wilmington

Details: Award-winners Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers host the spring installment of its Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival. The twice-yearly event also features performances by Larry Sparks & the Lonesome Ramblers, Appalachian Road Show, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, Blue Highway and others.

Cost: Advance tickets are $100 for three-day reserved seats, $90 for three-day general admission. Single day general admission tickets are $30 Thursday and $40 Friday and Saturday. Door tickets are $110 for three-day general admission and $80 for two-day general admission. Single day general admission tickets at the door are $35 Thursday and $45 Friday and Saturday.

More info: 800-965-9324 or industrialstrengthbluegrass.com

Dayton Society for Natural History presents the Boonshoft Block Party at the Dixie Twin Drive-In in Dayton on Saturday, March 26. The annual spring fundraiser offers an evening of lawn games, food trucks, a 50/50 raffle, giveaways from special guest Kristi Leigh from Mix 107.7 and a screening of Jerry Seinfeld's "Bee Movie."

Boonshoft Block Party

When: Saturday, March 26 at 7 p.m. The movie begins at 8 p.m.

Where: Dixie Twin Drive-In, 6201 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton

Details: A screening of Jerry Seinfeld’s “Bee Movie” headlines Boonshoft Block Party presented by Dayton Society for Natural History. The annual spring fundraiser offers an evening of lawn games, face painting, food trucks, a 50/50 raffle, a photo booth and giveaways from special guest Kristi Leigh from Mix 107.7.

Cost: $60 per car and $100 VIP package

More info: 937-275-7431 or www.boonshoftmuseum.org

Dayton native Julie James, program director at SiriusXM and host of "Broadway Names with Julie James," showcases her gifts for singing and storytelling in "The Julie James Show," slated March 26 in Hamilton.

“The Julie James Show”

When: Saturday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Details: Dayton Christian High School graduate Julie James, host of the entertaining “Broadway Names with Julie James” on SiriusXM, returns to the Miami Valley for an evening of show tunes, theme songs and storytelling. She will also showcase her three-and-a-half octave range. “I consider this a real love letter to my upbringing, without which I don’t think I’d be living out so many dreams here in NYC,” James said.

Cost: Members: $29; Non-members: $37

More info: 513-863-8873 or fittoncenter.org

(left to right) Ted Eltzroth as Walter Franz, Dave Williamson as Gregory Solomon, Brendan Sheehan as Victor Franz, and Wendi Michael as Esther Franz in Dayton Theatre Guild's production of "The Price."

“The Price”

When: March 25-April 10; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday opening weekend; and 8 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday the following weekends.

Where: Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Details: Arthur Miller’s drama “The Price” is described as a play about “family dynamics, the price of furniture and the price of one’s decisions.” Debra Kent directs a cast featuring Dave Williamson as Solomon, Wendi Michael as Esther, Brendan Sheehan as Victor and Ted Eltzroth as Walter.

Cost: $21 adults, $19 seniors and $14 students

More info: 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org

International Championship Events presents World Championship ICE Racing Series Revival Tour at Hobart Arena in Troy on Saturday, March 26.

World Championship ICE Racing Series

When: Saturday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy

Details: International Championship Events presents World Championship ICE Racing Series Revival Tour.

Cost: Reserved seats are $22 in advance, $24 day of show. General admission tickets in advance are $17 adults and $7 youth 12 and younger. Prices day of show are $19 adults and $9 youth 12 and younger. Add $5 for Pit Party Passes, which includes early entry at 5:30 p.m.

More info: 937-339-2911 or hobartarena.com

Nashville-based country act The Roads Below performs with local opener Jamie Suttle at The Brightside in Dayton on Thursday, March 31.

The Roads Below

When: Thursday, March 31 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: The two founders of this Nashville-based country act are from very different parts of the country, but they found a way to make it work. Phil Evans, a singer-songwriter from Arkansas, and Max Martilik, a guitarist from Los Angeles, bring The Roads Below to town for a show with local opener Jamie Suttle.

Cost: $12 in advance, $15 day of show

More info: 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com

Cincinnati-based comedian Gabe Kea, whose debut comedy album, "Dumber Than a Fish," was released in October 2020, performs at Wiley's Comedy Club in Dayton on Friday and Saturday, March 25 and 26.

Gabe Kea

When: Friday, March 25 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, March 26 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Where: Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton

Details: With his big personality and imposing 6-foot-5-inch frame, Gabe Kea started using humor to put people at ease at early age. His easygoing nature and a quick wit honed while growing up in Canada and the United States made the Cincinnati-based comedian a natural on stage. His debut comedy album, “Dumber Than a Fish,” was released in October 2020.

Cost: $20

More info: 937-224-5653 or visit wileyscomedy.com

The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St. in downtown Dayton.

The NEON Oscar Party

When: Sunday, March 27

Where: The NEON, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: The NEON’s annual Oscar Party. Official ballots are available at the Neon’s box office. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Official presentation begins at 8 p.m. Completed ballots must be turned in by 7:45 p.m. on March 27 and you must be present to be eligible for prizes. You can reserve your seats by dropping off your ballot we doors open Saturday, March 26 at noon. (Only two advanced reserved seats per person). Current COVID protocols will be enforced.

More info: 937-222-8452 or neonmovies.com

