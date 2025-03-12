9 things to do in Dayton this weekend (that aren’t St. Patrick’s Day events)

Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 14 and 15

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Philharmonic presents Joel Thompson’s “Seven Last Words of the Unarmed,” which is inspired by the final words of seven Black men: Trayvon Martin, Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., Amadou Diallo, Michael Brown Jr., Oscar Grant III, John Crawford III, and Eric Garner. The concert, which also features Lili Boulanger’s “Of a Spring Morning” and Of a Sad Evening" as well as Gabriel Faure’s “Requiem, Op. 48.” will conclude with a discussion moderated by Rev. Joshua Ward of Omega Baptist Church.

Cost: $7.50-$92.50.

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org

Danae Hays

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 15

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Alabama-bred and Nashville-based, comedian, actress, and content creator Hays represents a fresh, new female voice in the comedy, acting, and music worlds.

Cost: $42-$65

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

Kids Entrepreneur Expo

When: 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, March 15

Where: Northwest Recreation Center, 1600 Princeton Ave., Dayton

Details: This Expo is designed to help kids learn essential business skills like communication, budgeting and marketing.

Cost: $3

More info: daytonohio.gov

‘The Cure’

Credit: RAY GEIGER Credit: RAY GEIGER

When: March 14-23; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays

Where: Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton

Details: When her 24-year-old son wills himself to death and donates all his organs, Joan goes on a quest to understand why. This play stars Jared Mola and Heather Martin, and was a hit with critics and audiences alike last July, winning the Playhouse’s 2024 FutureFest of new works.

Cost: $18-$20

More info: daytonplayhouse.com

Springboro Art Gallery showcases Linda Hart’s Watercolor Exhibit

When: Through March 28. An artist reception will be 5–7 p.m. Saturday, March 15.

Where: Springboro Performing Arts Center, 115 Wright Station Way, Springboro

Details: Linda Hart is a member of The Contemporary Dayton and The Dayton Society of Artists. For the past 25 years Hart’s subject matter has been flowers but recently she has begun working with a different subject: old warehouses she uses as a reference for a series of watercolors. As a child, Hart studied drawing and watercolor on scholarship at the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh and as an adult at the Dayton Art Institute and Riverbend Art Center. Her work has been featured in solo shows, several juried shows and has won numerous awards.

Cost: Free

More info: Gallery hours are 8 a.m.– 4 p.m. Monday through Friday with some extended hours on evenings and weekends or by appointment by calling 937-748 5774. You can also visit cityofspringboro.com/421/Art-Gallery.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra

When: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 16

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: This program, titled “It’s a World of Dance,” includes popular global dance works such as Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” Saint-Saëns’s “Danse Bacchanale,” and Marquez’s Danzón No. 2. The concert will also feature Dayton Ballet Studio Company and Celtic Academy Of Irish Dance.

Cost: $5-$46

More info: daytonperformingarts.org

Explore Wright State grad wins top documentary prize at Sundance Film Festival

‘Dirty Dancing Live’

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

When: 8 p.m. Friday, March 14

Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield

Details: The 1987 film that shot Patrick Swayze to superstardom still has legs, and several pair will be onstage to add to the vibe of “Dirty Dancing in Concert,” a showing of the movie that will feel like a concert. Have the time of your life as big screen on the Kuss Auditorium stage will play a digitally remastered version of film while an eight-piece cast of five musicians and three vocalists will add atmosphere.

Cost: $35-$55

More info: https://pac.clarkstate.edu/shows/2024-2025/

‘Lightness and Weight’ art exhibit

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

When: Exhibit open through April 12 during gallery’s business hours, including 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Created by Cincinnati-based artist Susan Byrnes, “Lightness and Weight” showcases sculptures made from a variety of materials, and they have a lot of symbolism behind them. One of the main materials Byrnes used for the sculptures is cast iron, taken from recycled bathtubs and other appliances.

Cost: Free

More info: https://codayton.org/all-exhibitions/susan-b-byrnes-lightness-and-weight

Petty & Mellencamp Tribute

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 15

Where: Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway

Details: The band Pet the Cougar rocks the stage with songs by Tom Petty and John Cougar Mellencamp in the H-Lounge until midnight.

Cost: Free

More info: www.facebook.com/HollywoodDaytonRaceway

