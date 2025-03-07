Wright State grad wins top documentary prize at Sundance Film Festival

“Black farmers owned 16 million acres in 1910, but today, that number has dwindled to just a fraction,” noted Stephanie Owens on the Sundance website. “The farmers in this community struggle to access funding that white farmers nearby seem to secure with ease. The dream of continuing to pass their land to future generations is at stake, and Shyne’s portrait vividly and lovingly captures a legacy that deserves to endure.”

In its award announcement, the Sundance jury called Shyne a “new voice with something powerful, rich and poignant to say.”

“From its directing, cinematography and dreamlike immersion, this film takes us deep inside an essentially overlooked pocket of our country, whose residents struggle to hold onto their heritage as their way of life has come under threat,” the Sundance jury citation said. “The fact that this is the filmmaker’s feature debut speaks to the arrival of an exciting new talent in documentary.”

“Seeds” was also recently featured at the True/False documentary festival in Columbia, Mo.

In many respects “Seeds” is a tribute to Shyne’s grandfather who had roots in Louisiana as a farmer. The film was also birthed as her master’s thesis project during grad school at Northwestern University. Following graduation from WSU in 2014, she worked with WSU faculty members Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar on the Oscar-winning documentary “American Factory” and a documentary on comedian Dave Chappelle.

Shyne’s credits include “Painted Lady,” which took top awards at the Fall 2013 Women’s Independent Film Festival in Santa Monica, Ca. The film won for Best Film and Best Director, and tied for Best Actor in the Short Film category. Starring Sumayah Chappelle, niece of the aforementioned Chappelle, the coming-of-age film debuted at the Big Lens Film Festival in August 2013 at the FilmDayton Festival.

“Brittany is such a multifaceted creator,” said Nichol Simmons, director of WSU’s Tom Hanks Center for Motion Pictures. “Brittany is not only a talented director, but she’s a gifted cinematographer. As an all-around storyteller, she is one to watch.”

She also views Shyne’s win as a testament to WSU’s reputation within the Sundance pedigree.

“Brittany is inspiring the next generation of storytellers because if you see it you can be it,” Simmons said. “Wright State has a long tradition of storytellers at Sundance and we’re incredibly proud of her.”

In related news, Cincinnati is still among the contenders vying to become the new home of Sundance, which has been housed in Park City, Utah for more than 40 years. The other contenders are Boulder, Co and a combined Park City and Salt Lake City.