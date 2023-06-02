BreakingNews
JUST IN: Longtime Kettering school board member steps down
X

ABC confirms Springboro man as contestant on ‘The Bachelorette’

Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO

Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO

What to Know
By
41 minutes ago

The guessing game is over because it’s almost time for a few good men to start accepting roses.

Taylor Pegg of Springboro is officially among the 25 suitors vying to guard and protect the heart of Charity Lawson when Season 20 of ABC’s hit reality show “The Bachelorette” premieres Monday, June 26.

The premiere date was revealed March 27 on the season finale of “The Bachelor.” The episode ended with a “Bachelorette” sneak peek spotlighting Lawson nervously awaiting the contestants opposite host Jesse Palmer. Surprisingly, the first man to exit the limo was her brother, Nehemiah, who plans to infiltrate the men in disguise and gather intel throughout the opening cocktail party that could be very useful in helping her choose wisely.

Lawson, a 27-year-old therapist from Georgia, was announced as the Bachelorette during the March 14 “Women Tell All” episode of “The Bachelor” starring Zach Shallcross, who eliminated her from the competition after her hometown date.

ExploreMiami Valley High School Theatre Awards Showcase Tuesday at Schuster Center

The 32-year-old Pegg was one of 29 men announced March 20 via “The Bachelorette” Facebook page to be potential contestants on Lawson’s season. At the time, he was listed as residing in Beavercreek. He is a mortgage loan officer at PrimeLending in Beavercreek who received his degree in economics from Ohio State University.

In Other News
1
The Contemporary Dayton and Scripted in Black present free First Friday...
2
ICE CREAM GUIDE: Where to cool off with a cold treat in the Dayton area
3
Taste of Belgium opens first Dayton-area location at The Greene
4
Chefs collaborate for special dinner at downtown Dayton restaurant
5
SUMMER POOL GUIDE: Where to cool off as it heats up in Dayton

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top