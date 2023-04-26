Agave & Rye sets opening date for Centerville location

The new space will seat 200 people inside and 90 people on the patio, according to Sarber. She explained the restaurant’s concept walks an intriguing line between fine art and street art, which gives it the feel of “urban grunge” with an eclectic mix of music that spans everything from ‘80s pop hits to today’s essential tracks.

Agave & Rye first opened its doors in 2018 in Covington, Kentucky. Additional area locations include Troy and Liberty Township. The restaurant is also planning to open a new location in Hamilton at the intersection of Main Street and South East Street, which formerly housed Ritzi’s Service Station.

For more information about Agave & Rye, visit www.agaveandrye.com.