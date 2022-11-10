Amy Schneider advances in ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions

“After the episode we popped some champagne and it spilled all over the check,” she recalled.

“I trust a champagne-stained check still cleared,” Jennings joked.

At the end of Double Jeopardy!, Schneider, who correctly answered the Daily Double in Jeopardy! and Double Jeopardy!, led with $19,600. Rhode was second with $7,000. O’Neil trailed in third with $600.

The Final Jeopardy! clue in the category of Contemporary Authors: “A trip to El Paso with his young son and wondering what the city might look like years in the future inspired a novel by this author.”

Schneider answered correctly with Cormac McCarthy (“The Road”). She wagered a modest $64. Rhode also answered correctly but didn’t wager. O’Neil was stumped.

Schneider is a Chaminade Julienne graduate who ranks second all-time behind Jennings for most consecutive wins. She is also the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

Seeded Champions Matt Amodio of New Haven, Connecticut, who won 38 games and winnings totaling $1.5 million, and Mattea Roach of Toronto, Canada, who won 23 games and winnings totaling $560,983, will face their challengers Thursday and Friday, respectively.

The tournament, which assembles the top players of 2022, was taped in September in Los Angeles.

“Jeopardy!” airs weeknights at 7:30 on WDTN Channel 2.