Amy Schneider dominates in fourth finals game of ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions

At the end of the Jeopardy! round, Schneider led with $10,200 followed by He with $4,000 and Buttrey with $2,400.

During the Double Jeopardy! round, Schneider built her lead by finding the Daily Double in the category of “Native American Place Names in the U.S.” The clue:

“It’s the capital of a state and the seat of Laramie County.”

She correctly responded Cheyenne, wagering $4,000 and raising her total to $21,000. At the end of the round, she ultimately led with $25,000 followed by Buttrey with $20,000 and He with $6,800.

The Final Jeopardy! clue in the category “Movies & Literature”:

“Ridley Scott’s first feature film, ‘The Duellists,’ was based on a story by this author to whom Scott’s film ‘Alien’ also pays tribute.”

The correct response was Joseph Conrad. He incorrectly responded Philip K. Dick, wagered $5,999, and dropped to $801. Buttrey opted for Arthur C. Clarke, wagered his entire $20,000, and fell to zero. Schneider chose H.P. Lovecraft, wagered $6,000, and remained in first with $19,000.

Schneider and He are tied, making Friday’s game crucial. The first player to win three games in this best of seven competition will win the $250,000 grand prize.

Schneider, a resident of Oakland, California, is a Chaminade Julienne graduate who ranks second all-time behind Jennings for most consecutive wins. She is also the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

“Jeopardy!” airs weeknights at 7:30 on WDTN Channel 2.