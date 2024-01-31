Izakaya, an Anime-themed restaurant in Beavercreek, delays opening

Izakaya, located on the upper level of the mall near Morris Furniture in the space that previously housed Spinoza’s Pizza and Good Spirits, was planning to hold a grand opening on Feb. 2.

“We will keep you updated on our progress and will provide a new opening date as soon as we have it,” the post reads. “Your support means the world to us and (we) want to thank you all for your patience during this process!”

The new restaurant and bar plans to offer pizza, spirits, Korean corn dogs and Japanese pop culture, a press release from the mall previously stated. There will also be karaoke nights and anime watch parties.

“After visiting Japan before the pandemic, I found myself wanting to bring home some of the highlights of my experience and turn them into a reality here in Ohio,” said Adam Smith, co-owner of Izakaya. “We want to bring a unique and delicious dining experience to the Beavercreek area and there’s no better place than The Mall at Fairfield Commons.”

Smith is also the owner of Nani!?, a one-stop shop for everything anime and Japanese pop culture, and Original 151, a store with authentic Pokémon merchandise.

“Together, we will make Izakaya an incredible home for anime, yummy food, and specialty cocktails,” the post reads. “We can not wait to celebrate with all of you when the time is right.”

For more information about Izakaya, visit www.izakaya.moe.