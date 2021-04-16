Apply for a job and stay for a party, Scene75 offers unique hiring event

This could be the most enjoyable job interview ever — Scene75 is throwing a hiring party for anyone who applies for a job.
Scene75 Entertainment Centers want to hire more than 150 team members across their four Ohio locations in Dayton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati.
The hiring parties will be held on Wednesday, April 21 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Credit: Lisa Powell
Each applicant will be treated like a guest at a party according to event organizers and receive a free $15 Scene75 Game Card, two slices of pizza and a large soda after their on-the-spot interview.
Only the first 200 applicants at each location will receive cards, pizza and sodas.
Scene75 has part and full-time positions available. They are hiring for guest services associates, bartenders, kitchen front and back, management and party hosts.
The hiring parties will be held Wednesday, April 21 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Scene75 Dayton, 6196 Poe Ave.; Scene75 Columbus, 5033 Tuttle Crossing Blvd. in Dublin; Scene75 Cleveland, 3688 Center Rd. in Brunswick; and Scene75 Cincinnati, 876 State Route 28 in Milford.
Candidates can apply online ahead of time or fill out a paper application once they arrive.