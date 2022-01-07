ARTS UPDATE: Muse Machine postpones musical due to COVID concerns

Out of an abundance of caution, the Muse Machine’s production of “The Addams Family,” originally slated next weekend, has been rescheduled for late spring due to rising COVID concerns.
“In its final stages of rehearsal, Muse Machine’s production of ‘The Addams Family’ looks fantastic. However, the Omicron surge has made it impossible to ensure the safety of the students or audiences, nor to successfully navigate inevitable absences,” noted organizers on the Muse website.
The principal cast includes Ben Anticoli as Gomez Addams, Isabel Rawlins as Morticia Addams, Griffin Greear as Uncle Fester, Via Mongelli as Grandma, Maggie Weckesser as Wednesday Addams, Elias Stienecker as Pugsley Addams, Luke Buell as Lurch, Jobe Vogelsong as Mal Beineke, Haley Hemmelgarn as Alice Beineke, Nick Abouzeid as Lucas Beineke and Casen Kidd as Grim Reaper and the Moon.
The artistic team includes director Joe Deer, New Orleans-based choreographer Lula Elzy, musical director Jeffrey Powell and producer Douglas Merk.
“The Addams Family” will be presented Friday, June 17 at 8 p.m., Saturday, June 18 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday, June 19 at 2 p.m. at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton.
If you already have tickets and would like the same seats, your current tickets will be honored. If you need other options such as changing performances or donating the purchase or a refund, call the Dayton Live ticket office at 937-228-3630. Ticket office hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
