August restaurant news: 12 open, 6 coming soon, 2 chains close Dayton area locations

Several new establishments have opened in the Dayton region this month including restaurants, bars, food trucks and a bakery.

This news comes just as two restaurant chains closed locations in the Dayton area. In our August Restaurant Roundup, we report a total of 12 establishments now open, six coming soon, three closed and others making changes.

NOW OPEN

Beavercreek couple opens donut food truck

After traveling all over the United States and stopping at various donut shops, Beavercreek donut connoisseur Cameron Hill and his girlfriend, Lainey Lucas, have opened Death Grip Donuts.

Death Grip Donuts is a food truck featuring a menu of perfectly curated, three-bite donuts with unique names and fun toppings.

Lucas is originally from northern California and her hometown donut shop is what elevated Hill’s passion to bring a new type of donut to the Dayton area. Hill described West Coast donuts as warm but crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside.

In the future, they plan to release a fall menu and introduce customers to their own signature coffee.

Gather by Ghostlight opens at Dayton Arcade

Ghostlight Coffee owner Shane Anderson is taking what the Dayton community loves about his coffee shops and elevating it to create a new space in the Dayton Arcade.

Gather by Ghostlight, an elevated coffee and apéro restaurant with an adjourning gallery space, will hold a grand opening at 37 W. Fourth Street in the Arcade’s Fourth Street Building on Thursday, Aug. 31 with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m.

Guests can expect coffee service, breakfast sandwiches and pastries they would normally see at Ghostlight’s other locations in addition to new lunch and small plate creations inspired by European styles and traditions.

Gather by Ghostlight will also feature a selection of both regular and nonalcoholic beers, wines and spirits with an added focus on aperitifs, spritzes and digestifs. As of Aug. 24, Anderson said they were waiting on their liquor license.

New neighborhood bar opens in Xenia

Waydo’s Sand Bar, a neighborhood bar with beachy décor, is bringing a little piece of paradise to Xenia at 109 Cincinnati Ave.

The full bar features two pool tables, two dart machines, leagues, board games, karaoke and a limited food menu, according to owners Chrissy and Jeremiah Waydo.

The couple hope to eventually expand the bar by having a full menu of homecooked meals, 24-hour food service and Sunday youth days where kids can learn to play pool, darts or just have a safe place to hang out.

New bakery opens near Wright State University

Mamaw’s Bakery and Gifts opened Friday, Aug. 25 in the former location of Gigi’s Cupcakes on Colonel Glenn Highway near Wright State University.

Owner Mendy Williams has always enjoyed baking and cooking, but her eight grandchildren encouraged her to take this next step.

Customers can expect cupcakes, gluten-free cupcakes, cookies, brownies and more. Cupcakes will range from traditional flavors like vanilla and chocolate to specialty flavors like cookies and cream and buckeye peanut butter filled. Williams said some of the recipes are family recipes while others have been found and tweaked.

The bakery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

New food vendor operates inside Xenia gas station

Sister Pigs Eats, a hidden gem in the Xenia community, can be found inside Stan’s One Stop on the corner of W. Second St. and S. Allison Blvd.

Owner Michell Rubio offers a variety of homecooked meals like chicken and noodles, meatloaf, stuffed peppers and pasta in addition to various sides and appetizers.

Sister Pigs Eats is set up in the back of the convenience store at 757 W. Second St. and offers carryout and delivery. Delivery is available to those living in Xenia or within a seven-mile radius. They also offer catering.

Even though the menu changes daily, customers can expect homecooked meals on Tuesday and grilled or fried foods on the weekends. Prices for a meal, which includes two sides, are typically $10 to $12 depending on the entrée. Every Wednesday they offer free hot dogs to customers that buy something from the convenience store, Rubio said.

Englewood’s first brewery, kombuchery opens

Full Circle Brewgarden, a new brewery and kombuchery featuring a garden with around 300 different plant species, is now open at 324 Union Blvd. in Englewood.

Dawn Kirchner, who owns the nano brewery with her husband, Franz, said they plan to open with limited hours until their grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Once the establishment is fully up and running, guests can expect 12 beers on tap and around four flavors of kombucha, a fermented tea that is non-alcoholic and gluten free. Those who like sour beers tend to like kombucha because it’s a little more on the tart side.

Full Circle Brewgarden is located next to JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard and The Cookieologist and Slide Thru’s mobile kitchen.

Xenia couple starts ice cream truck

What started as a conversation about childhood memories turned into ChaCha’s Street Sweets now serving the Xenia community.

The ice cream truck has various cold treats like bomb pops, Batman pops, lady bug pops, orange dream ice cream bars, strawberry shortcake ice cream bars and more ranging from $3 to $5. They also have a variety of candy and snacks priced from $0.50 to $2.

ChaCha’s Street Sweets operates on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays visiting various neighborhoods throughout Xenia.

Tender Mercy adds elevated sushi concept to back room

Dōzo, an elevated sushi concept, has been added to the back room of Tender Mercy in downtown Dayton. A grand opening was held Tuesday, Aug. 29.

“Dōzo at Tender Mercy is not and cannot be another Midwestern sushi spot that offers ‘something for everyone,’ so guests shouldn’t expect egg rolls, tempura veggies or composed dishes with broadly Asian pretexts,” said Chris Dimmick, co-owner of Tender Mercy. “We’ve developed a menu and experience that is solely driven by the highest quality ingredients we can source, presented with an intentionality and creativity that honors and elevates them.”

The a la carte menu will be on steady rotation and a pre-fix tasting menu will highlight the chef’s very best expressions for those looking for a more traditional Omakase experience.

The new experience will be led by Chef Lawrence Hahm, a New York native most likely known in the Dayton area for making sushi with his family at Dorothy Lane Market.

The Food Dude serves up smash burgers, more throughout Dayton region

Kevin Milstead, owner of The Food Dude Street Eats & Catering LLC, is serving up smash burgers, hot dogs, fresh squeezed lemonade and more throughout the Dayton region.

It all started during the coronavirus pandemic when Milstead decided to come back to Dayton after beer vending at various stadiums and events across the United States.

When he returned, he had a lot of extra time to research various business ideas. Milstead said he always wanted to be a business owner. One thing led to another and he purchased a catering cart with four burners, two full-size steam trays and a flat top grill.

The Food Dude specializes in smash burgers, but also has hot dogs, chili dogs, smoked sausage and BBQ jackfruit.

Xenia couple opens mobile coffee business

Jubilee Coffee Company, a mobile coffee business traveling to various events and festivals, is the brainchild of Xenia natives Tori and Daniel Blackaby.

The couple started the business by offering iced coffee at their Xenia church, Liberty Worship Center. Once they had their coffee cart, Tori recalled they were nervous to go out into the public, so they did a few events at their church to get comfortable. They have since been at the Jamestown Street Fair and Berryhill Farm’s Blueberry Festival among other events.

Jubilee Coffee Company has limited space, so they offer a simple menu of hot and iced beverages like lattes, mochas, macchiatos, americanos and hot chocolate. They also try to offer a specialty beverage at each event.

TJ Chumps opens Kettering restaurant

TJ Chumps has officially opening its fifth location in the Dayton area at 1222 E. Stroop Road in Kettering.

The Kettering restaurant is TJ Chump’s smallest location — seating 80 guests and employing 45 people.

TJ Chumps, founded by Jim Dunn and Terry Brill in 2002, has become a go-to spot for lovers of ribs, salmon, burgers, wings, flatbread pizza and beer over the past two decades.

The restaurant has locations at 12 E. Linden Avenue in Miamisburg, 559 S. Main Street in Englewood, 1100 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn and 7050 Executive Boulevard in Huber Heights.

West Dayton juice, smoothie bar reopens

Juicing Jammers, a juice and smoothie bar in Dayton’s historic Wright-Dunbar District, has reopened after being closed since March.

“The owner of Juicing Jammers hired a professional contractor to hang a TV. He hit a sprinkler line that destroyed her entire space,” said Erica Hubler, director of real estate for Wright Dunbar, Inc. “He thought he hit a water line, and they spent a good half hour searching for the shut-off. Unfortunately, it was an anti-freeze sprinkler system.”

Hubler said the entire space had to be demolished and rebuilt.

In July 2022, Dayton native Tawnni Miles opened her first brick-and-mortar location at 13 N. Williams Street. She expanded her menu to include yogurt bowls, acai bowls, lemonades, overnight oats, avocado toast, fruit bowls and salads.

COMING SOON

Linh’s Bistro to open second location on Wilmington Pike

Linh’s Bistro, a Riverside restaurant popular for Asian fare, has announced a second location will open in Sugarcreek Twp.

“It’s the time to inform our valued customer(s) that our second location at 6008 Wilmington Pike will be coming soon,” stated a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The new location will open in the former spot of Gyro Delight in the Sugarcreek Plaza across from Miami Valley Hospital South. Gyro Delight closed its doors in May 2022 after six years on Wilmington Pike.

Chinese buffet in Kettering sets reopening date after kitchen fire

Bright Moon Buffet, a family-owned Chinese buffet in Kettering, plans to reopen Saturday, Sept. 16 after a kitchen fire caused significant damage.

Manager Vito Li said the fire occurred in Nov. 2022 when the restaurant was getting ready to open for the day. The fire destroyed the hood exhaust system above the cooking station, resulting in the system and cooking station having to be replaced.

Bright Moon Buffet features an all-you-can-eat buffet with a sushi, dessert and salad bar. They also have kid-friendly options and classic Chinese cuisine. Customer favorites include the dumplings, Li said.

While the restaurant has been closed, the dining room has been repainted featuring new chairs. Li mentioned they are working on adding DoorDash.

New sweet treat shop to open at Mall at Fairfield Commons

The Mall at Fairfield Commons plans to welcome a new sweet treat shop to its food court this fall.

Vivid Sweets will serve brewed coffee, waffle crepes, ice cream, milkshakes and more.

The mall will welcome four other tenants including Sock it 2 Em’, OGs Unlaced, Go! Calendars, Games & Toys and Mariona & Co.

New fast-casual Japanese restaurant coming to Miami Twp.

Teriyaki Madness, a fast-casual Japanese restaurant franchise, is opening its first Dayton area location at 9474 N. Springboro Pike in Miami Twp. near Austin Landing.

Franchisee Urvin Patel hopes to start construction on the 1,400-square-foot space in early September with plans to open by the end of the year.

Teriyaki Madness specializes in Seattle-style teriyaki. Customers choose from various bowls loaded with chicken, beef or tofu, stir-fried veggies and a choice of white rice, brown rice, fried rice or noodles. The restaurant also has appetizers such as chicken egg rolls, edamame, chicken potstickers and crab rangoon.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers coming soon to Beavercreek

If you have driven by the Beavercreek Speedway on the corner of Kemp and North Fairfield Roads, you may have noticed Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is nearing completion.

The restaurant is slated to open in September barring any unforeseen delays, said Kim Huyn, assistant public relations manager for Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a fast-casual restaurant franchise with more than 440 locations across 36 states. The restaurant offers steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries, frozen custard and more.

New bottle shop to open in downtown Troy

Carly Witmer and Sara Studebaker, who met over 20 years ago in Australia while studying abroad, plan to open a bottle shop and cocktail kitchen in downtown Troy.

Cherry Street Bottle Shop and Cocktail Kitchen, part of Craft Event Bar Collective, is located at 12 N. Cherry St. near Speakeasy Miso. A ribbon cutting is planned for Friday, Oct. 27 at 4:45 p.m. followed by the opening.

Customers can expect wine, beer, ready-to-drink cocktails, small grazing boards and gifts. The owners plan to host cocktail tutorials, small cocktail parties, and wine and beer tastings at least once a month in their eclectic, one-of-a-kind space.

CLOSED

O’Charley’s closes 2 locations in Dayton area

O’Charley’s Restaurant & Bar locations at 7030 Miller Lane in Dayton and 2260 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp. permanently closed as of Monday, Aug. 21.

“It is always a difficult decision to close a store but based on a variety of industry challenges and the macro-economic environment over the last few years, we closed these O’Charley’s locations,” O’Charley’s CEO W. Craig Barber said in a statement.

Locations still open near the Dayton area include 3446 Village Drive in Middletown and 1830 N. Bechtle Ave. in Springfield. According to the sign at the Miller Lane location, gift cards are still valid at all O’Charley’s locations.

Ruby Tuesday closes last location in Dayton region

The Ruby Tuesday at 1780 W. Main St. in Troy, just west of I-75′s exit 74, closed its doors last week.

Ruby Tuesday used to have multiple locations in the area including a restaurant on Far Hills Avenue in Washington Twp. and another on Miller Lane in Butler Twp. Both avoided a round of closures around 2014-16, but then closed permanently in spring 2020 during the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Fans of the franchise may also fondly remember its location near the JC Penney at the Dayton Mall.

The closest Ruby Tuesday to the Dayton area is in Sharonville near Cincinnati.

OTHER NEWS

Dayton area brewery changes name

A recently opened brewery in the Dayton region has changed its name from Sugarcreek Brewing Company to Bellbrook Brewing Company due to a federal trademark.

“Unfortunately, we were not aware of another brewery located in Charlotte, North Carolina that had a federal trademark for the name Sugar Creek Brewing,” said owners Jeff and Julie Bean. “Their trademark was established in 2014, and with the likeness involving the same industry and probability of confusion in the marketplace, we were forced to change our name.”

The couple chose the original name because the brewery, which opened June 9, is located at 26 E. Franklin Street in the historical Sugarcreek Township House in downtown Bellbrook. The brewery is also located across the street from the Sugarcreek Fire Department.

When the owners considered a new name, Bellbrook Brewing Company was an obvious choice due to its location in the heart of downtown.

Oakwood business offering gluten, dairy-free items relocating to 2nd Street Market

An Oakwood business selling gluten and dairy-free baked goods and lunches has relocated to 2nd Street Market in downtown Dayton.

Ordinarie Fare’s last day at Shop Smitten, located at 2316 Far Hills Ave., was Aug. 5. The business was in Shop Smitten for 16 months.

With the move to 2nd Street, customers can expect baked goods, raw desserts and additional lunch options. Customer favorites include grain-free chocolate chip tahini cookies, raw cheesecakes and Caesar salads. The bakery will no longer offer coffee and smoothies.

Ordinarie Fare will be located across from Invoke and next to Choice Juice Boxx and The Flowerman. The business plans to continue participating in events at Shop Smitten.

Oregon Express for sale in Dayton

The owners of The Oregon Express in downtown Dayton are ready to retire and pass the torch.

“It’s been a great business. It’s still a great business,” said Terry Adkins, who has co-owned the pizza tavern with his brother-in-law, Joe Bavaro, for almost 40 years. “It’s just time for us to retire.”

The pizza tavern has been for sale for about a month. Adkins and Bavaro are looking for a new owner that will be hands-on and very involved with continuing the restaurant’s success.

The Oregon Express, located at 336 E. Fifth St. in Dayton, is listed by Dori Gabriel of Sunbelt Business Brokers of Dayton. The asking price is $325,000.