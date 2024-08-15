Aullwood Birds and Brews event this weekend to feature live music, drinks

This event is only for ages 21 and older, and the dress code is summer casual. Pre-sale tickets are $25, and tickets at the door are $30.

A number of different breweries and food trucks will be in attendance. The list of participating businesses includes Full Circle Brewgarden, Pa’s Pork, Sorella Pizza, El Diablo Grill and more. Full size beers will be available to purchase from Bonbright Distributors.

Music for the event will be provided by classic rock group Rodney the Band.

“It’s going to be actually great weather so it’s a perfect night to be at the farm enjoying some wonderful food, great beer and great music” said Laurie Cothran, Senior Manager of development and finance at Aullwood. “Soak up nature, enjoy a ride on an electric golf cart, and enjoy time with friends!”

How to go

What: Aullwood Birds and Brews

When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 17

Location: Aullwood Farm, 9101 Frederick Pike, Dayton

More info: aullwood.audubon.org