Baker Benji’s hopes to build momentum in former location of Evans Bakery in Dayton

Stuckey previously told Dayton.com he was excited to make Evans Bakery’s doughnut staples and add new flavor profiles. During the soft opening he was happy to debut three Baker Benji’s originals including a cotton candy doughnut, maple cream long john and coconut custard long john.

Prior to the soft opening, Stuckey offered a backdoor doughnut special in which doughnuts were sold at a discounted price to avoid waste.

“The neighborhood absolutely loved it,” Stuckey said. “They found it very humorous to go to the back door and knock to get doughnuts. But they still stopped by and we almost sold out every day.”

Stuckey said it still feels “surreal” that he owns a brick-and-mortar spot with nearly 100 years of history. He realizes his hard work over the past 10 years is finally coming to fruition.

“I just want to thank (the community) for their patience for the opening, but also their patience going forward as we add on those Evans staples, as we learn and perfect them,” Stuckey said. “I don’t want to just rush and get everything on the menu as fast as possible. I want to make sure if it’s out in the case, it’s up to the quality of the original Evans name.”

For more information and updates, visit the bakery’s Facebook page.