Basil’s On Market ‘temporarily closed’ in Beavercreek

Basil’s On Market, located outside the main entrance of the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, is “temporarily closed” for renovations and maintenance, according to a sign posted at the restaurant.
“We are so very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. This location is temporarily closed for renovations and maintenance. Please visit us at our Troy location,” the sign reads.
The restaurant opened at 2729 Fairfield Commons Blvd. in the space that previously housed Flyboys Deli in Sept. 2020.
The first Basil’s On Market bistro-style restaurant opened in 2014 in downtown Troy, followed by a downtown Dayton location in 2016 and a Mason location in 2018. The Mason location never reopened after the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. The Dayton location that overlooked the Great Miami River closed August 2022 for a variety of reasons including short-staffing and rising costs, according to co-owner Jeff Finkelstein. He also noted some area businesses never returning to in-person work due to the pandemic factored into the decision.
Dayton.com has reached out to Finkelstein for additional information on the temporary closure.
This announcement comes nearly two months after Melt Bar & Grilled permanently closed its Beavercreek location at the Mall at Fairfield Commons.
