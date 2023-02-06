Bellbrook pizza shop closing next month

Verona’s Pizza opened in the space that previously housed Gardina’s Pizza and Bellbrook Pizza Cottage in March 2020 at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We opened in the beginning of Covid in March of 2020 not knowing what was ahead of us. Turned out being one of the best years for not only business but for our family. We met a lot of amazing people and have received great business,” the post said.

Bekim Demnika, founder of Verona’s Pizza, had worked at other Dayton-area pizza restaurants but wanted to launch his own place.

After a successful first year in business, the pizza shop opened a second location in Fairborn at 11 W. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

According to the post, the Fairborn location will stay open.

Several people were sad to hear the news and posted their comments.

“Super sad to hear this! We have loved having an awesome pizza place so close by,” wrote Tricia Jean.

“We hope you will open another nearby location again soon,” said Suzy Cournoyer. “Best Pizza we have found in over 30 years of living in (Ohio).”

“We’re so sad to hear this! It’s our Friday tradition,” Brittany Muir said. “You’ll be greatly missed.”

For more information, visit the pizza shop’s Facebook page.