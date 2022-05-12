Bellbrook wine cellar, bistro looking for new owners to carry on concept

Caption Zemore’s Wine Cellar & Bistro in Bellbrook. Photo from Zemore’s Facebook page Caption Zemore’s Wine Cellar & Bistro in Bellbrook. Photo from Zemore’s Facebook page

They ended up changing the name to Zemore’s Wine Cellar and Bistro when they bought the business.

Over the last few years, the Zemores said they have enjoyed becoming friends with their customers and watching their business grow through the addition of a kitchen. They are hoping a new owner will continue to grow the business.

“We are looking for someone to carry on the concept. It is a nice location and a great space for another family-owned business to find good wine, good food and good friends,” the owners said.

Zemore’s Wine Cellar and Bistro is for sale for $95,000 including its assets.

“We hope this location stays open and prospers and remains the ‘go to’ place for your get-togethers,” the owners added.

For more information about Zemore’s Wine Cellar and Bistro, visit www.zemores.com. If you are interested in owning the business, call Maria Taylor from Keller Williams Realty Advisors at 937-609-2421 or email MariaTaylor.Ohio@gmail.com.