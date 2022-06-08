Bessie’s HomeMade Noodles closes Fairborn deli

Bessie’s HomeMade Noodles has closed its Fairborn deli, according to a post on the company’s Facebook page.
“Our deli is now permanently closed. Our building will be used for our manufacturing and distribution and is not open to the public. Thank you for those of you who came out to support us. However, it was not enough to keep it open,” the post said.
Bessie’s HomeMade Noodles opened the deli, located at 1476 N. Broad Street, in February. Matt and Monica Easterling moved their noodle production from Miamisburg to Fairborn after acquiring the space two years ago.
The noodles, Monica’s great grandmother’s recipe, made its first debut to the public in 2001 at a festival in Springboro.
“My great grandmother grew up on a farm and cooked all the time,” Monica states on the business’s website. “We would watch her in the kitchen, and she would always let us help. Our favorite cooking time with grandma was making the noodles, rolling the dough, playing in the flour and squishing the dough between our fingers. I think that’s why she made them so much because she knew how much we loved them.”
According to the family, the demand for noodles grew tremendously as the years went by particularly bolstered by more local festivals.
The website states that customers began asking where they could purchase noodles other than festivals, so the family decided to package them.
Bessie’s HomeMade Noodles will continue to be sold at local festivals and in more than 120 regional grocery stores between Columbus, Sidney and as far south as Walton, Kentucky.
For more information, visit www.bessiesnoodles.com.
