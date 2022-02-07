Hamburger icon
BEST OF DAYTON: Fun things to do inside for the rest of winter

Here’s a sneak peek of Scene75 Entertainment Center's new Sunset Island mini-golf course. The indoor entertainment center is reopening today, December 16, 2020 after being closed for extensive renovations and repairs due to heavy damage from the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

What to Know
By Staff Report
1 hour ago

Last year’s Best of Dayton contest from Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News crowned new champions for 2021 in 100 categories.

We went to the winners list to look at who won contests focused on things to do inside, which could help for the rest of winter.

Here’s a look at the winners:

Best Arcade/Gaming

First place: Canal Street Arcade and Deli

308 E. 1st St. Dayton

937-220-9333

Second place: Scene75 Entertainment Center

6196 Poe Ave., Dayton

937-619-3200

Third place: DK Effect

1600 E. 3rd St, Dayton

937-303-7305

Honorable mention: Connect E-Sports

212 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Best Art Gallery

First place: Dayton Art Institute

456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton

937-223-5277

Second place: Front Street

1001 East Second St., Dayton

937-331-9061

Third place: The Contemporary Dayton

25 W 4th St., Dayton

937-224-3822

Best Bowling Alley

First place: Poelking Woodman Lanes

3200 Woodman Dr., Kettering

937-293-3179

Second place: Beaver Vu Bowl

1238 North Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek

937-426-6771

Third place: Marian Lanes

6170 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights

937-233-2222

Best Comedy Club

First place: Wiley’s Comedy Club

101 Pine St., Dayton

937 224 5653

Second place: Funny Bone

88 Plum St., Beavercreek

937-429-5233

Third place: The Black Box Improv Theater

518 E. 3rd St., Dayton

contact@daytonblackboximprov.com

Best Museum

First place: National Museum of the United States Air Force

1100 Spaatz St., Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

937-255-3286

Second place: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery

2600 DeWeese Parkway, Dayton

937-275-7431

Third place: Dayton Art Institute

456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton

937-223-5277

Best Place to Play Pool

First place: Kings Table Bar & Grill

2348 Grange Hall Rd., Beavercreek

937-431-1700

Second place: Southern Belle Tavern

134 N Patterson Blvd., Dayton

937-461-4536

Third place: Bock Family Brewing

8150 Washington Village Dr., Centerville

937-813-2000

Now go explore the other winners in the links below.

