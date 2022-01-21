BEST OF DAYTON: Need new dive bar ideas? Here are winners from all 6 Best of Daytons

Hamburger icon
In the six Best of Dayton contests run by Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News, one of the most popular categories each year has been Best Dive Bar.

That debate continued last year with the 2021 Best of Dayton. In case you need a new place to stop and relax, we went into the archives to pull out the Best Dive Bar winners, placers and finalists from all six Best of Daytons.

Need to know which one is closest to you? Here’s a look at where they are in the area:

Here’s a look at the 14 businesses that have been finalists in the past six Best of Daytons in the Best Dive Bar contest:

Adrienne’s White Rabbit Lounge

889 S Main St., Centerville

Second place: 2017

Finalist: 2019-20

Blind Bob’s

430 E. 5th St., Dayton

Finalist: 2015

Carmichael’s Pub

3011 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Finalist: 2018, 2019-20

Diplomat Lounge

2766 Wilmington Pike, Dayton

Finalist: 2018

Hole in the Wall

423 E. 5th St., Dayton

Second place: 2019-20

King’s Point Pub

4660 Wilmington Pike, Dayton

Second place: 2021

Finalist: 2016, 2019-20

Kings Table

2348 Grange Hall Rd., Beavercreek

Finalist: 2015

MacDigger’s Pub

29 E. Franklin St., Centerville

Finalist: 2015, 2016, 2019-20

Mack’s Tavern

381 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Washington Twp.

First place: 2017, 2021

Second place: 2015, 2016, 2018

Third place: 2019-20

Oscar’s Sports Bar

320 N. Dixie Dr., Vandalia

Finalist: 2016

Red Carpet Tavern

3301 Wayne Ave., Dayton

First place: 2016

Second place: 2015

Third place: 2018

Finalist: 2019-20

Tank’s Bar & Grill

2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton

First place: 2015, 2018, 2019-20

The Barrel

857 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Third place: 2021

Toby’s Tavern

3601 Linden Ave., Dayton

Finalist: 2018, 2019-20

