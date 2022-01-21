BEST OF DAYTON: Need new dive bar ideas? Here are winners from all 6 Best of Daytons

In the six Best of Dayton contests run by Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News, one of the most popular categories each year has been Best Dive Bar.
That debate continued last year with the 2021 Best of Dayton. In case you need a new place to stop and relax, we went into the archives to pull out the Best Dive Bar winners, placers and finalists from all six Best of Daytons.
Need to know which one is closest to you? Here’s a look at where they are in the area:
Here’s a look at the 14 businesses that have been finalists in the past six Best of Daytons in the Best Dive Bar contest:
Adrienne’s White Rabbit Lounge
889 S Main St., Centerville
Second place: 2017
Finalist: 2019-20
Blind Bob’s
430 E. 5th St., Dayton
Finalist: 2015
Carmichael’s Pub
3011 Wayne Ave., Dayton
Finalist: 2018, 2019-20
Diplomat Lounge
2766 Wilmington Pike, Dayton
Finalist: 2018
Hole in the Wall
423 E. 5th St., Dayton
Second place: 2019-20
King’s Point Pub
4660 Wilmington Pike, Dayton
Second place: 2021
Finalist: 2016, 2019-20
Kings Table
2348 Grange Hall Rd., Beavercreek
Finalist: 2015
MacDigger’s Pub
29 E. Franklin St., Centerville
Finalist: 2015, 2016, 2019-20
Mack’s Tavern
381 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Washington Twp.
First place: 2017, 2021
Second place: 2015, 2016, 2018
Third place: 2019-20
Oscar’s Sports Bar
320 N. Dixie Dr., Vandalia
Finalist: 2016
Red Carpet Tavern
3301 Wayne Ave., Dayton
First place: 2016
Second place: 2015
Third place: 2018
Finalist: 2019-20
Tank’s Bar & Grill
2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton
First place: 2015, 2018, 2019-20
The Barrel
857 W. Central Ave., Springboro
Third place: 2021
Toby’s Tavern
3601 Linden Ave., Dayton
Finalist: 2018, 2019-20
