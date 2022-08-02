Blossom Juicy Bar opens fifth location in Dayton area

Blossom Juicy Bar, a bubble tea shop with multiple locations across the Dayton area, has opened its fifth location at 2607 Wilmington Pike.
“We opened our new location in hopes of reaching more people in the suburbs, so they would not have to go so far out to the mall or other areas to grab bubble tea,” said Oliver Santos, store manager at the new shop.
Santos noted customers will not only be able to order a variety of milk teas, fruit teas, yogurt drinks, and smoothies, but they can also sit down, hang out with friends, do work on their laptop or read.
The new location has a dining area that is in the works. Santos added they are also planning to have food options like acai bowls and bakery items.
“We believe this location, with where it’s located, the size of the building, etc., there is a lot of potential to try out new ideas with drinks, menu items, and layout,” he said. “We believe it will be a place people want to stick around at after they get their drinks.”
Blossom Juicy Bar’s first brick-and-mortar location was opened in 2019 by owners Ye Chen and Jieqiang Hou. Ye moved from China to Oakwood with her family 13 years ago and had dreamed of opening her own shop since she was a little girl.
“We are not just in Dayton, we are a part of Dayton,” Santos said. “We are here to serve and live in this community. Without the wonderful people who support us, we would just be another tea shop. Instead, we are a family, one that extends from the founders who started it all at South Dixie.”
Santos said he hopes the new location will be a place for guests to go to feel relaxed and comforted, to focus on work or to create memories with the people they love.
“Tea is simply the glue to these bonds, the catalyst to create a place within this community, not beside it,” Santos said.
Blossom Juicy Bar can also be found at The Mall at Fairfield Commons, The Dayton Mall, 5537 Bigger Road in Kettering and 2801 S. Dixie Drive in Dayton.
For more information about Blossom Juicy Bar, visit the bubble tea shop’s Instagram (@blossomjuicybar2019), Facebook (@blossomjuicybar) or TikTok (@blossomjuicybar).
